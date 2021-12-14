Onondaga County announces two more COVID-19 deaths

(WSYR-TV) — Two more Onondaga County residents have died from COVID-19, the County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out Tuesday.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 252 new cases. 1786 active cases. 88% of cases under 59 years old. We have 134 residents in the hospital with 35 in the ICU. 83% of the 35 are not vaccinated. We sadly lost 2 Neighbors, Two Females in their 80's. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 14, 2021

The two deaths were women in their 80s. Currently, the county has 1786 active cases after 252 new ones were announced Tuesday. 88% percent of the new cases are from residents 59 and under, according to McMahon. He also tweeted out that 35 of the 134 hospitalized are in the ICU, and 83% of those patients are unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Tuesday.

“The vaccine is the first and best line of defense we have against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “With the holiday travel season upon us and friends and family gathering together indoors, it’s more important than ever that we stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and each other safe. Get the vaccine if you haven’t already, get the booster if you have, and make sure your loved ones do the same.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 179,704

– 179,704 Total Positive – 8,993

– 8,993 Percent Positive – 5.00%

– 5.00% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.62%

– 4.62% Patient Hospitalization – 3,683 (+109)

– 3,683 (+109) Patients Newly Admitted – 445

– 445 Patients in ICU – 736 (+43)

– 736 (+43) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 399 (+11)

– 399 (+11) Total Discharges – 220,524 (+330)

– 220,524 (+330) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46

– 46 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,183

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 47,183 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,990



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 59,990 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. Total vaccine doses administered – 31,361,706

– 31,361,706 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 62,934

– 62,934 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 846,658

– 846,658 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.8%

– 86.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%

– 79.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.4%

– 93.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.0%

– 82.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.4%

– 75.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.9%

– 67.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%

– 81.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, December 10, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 Sunday, December 12, 2021 Capital Region 63.58 61.72 60.17 Central New York 68.46 64.96 66.17 Finger Lakes 67.48 65.68 64.86 Long Island 64.24 64.90 68.97 Mid-Hudson 45.56 45.78 46.90 Mohawk Valley 80.86 77.21 76.48 New York City 34.12 37.03 40.95 North Country 69.15 68.64 68.09 Southern Tier 81.90 85.42 86.79 Western New York 73.21 70.64 67.77 Statewide 51.13 51.98 54.11

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, December 10, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 Sunday, December 12, 2021 Capital Region 6.60% 6.54% 6.52% Central New York 7.49% 7.45% 7.61% Finger Lakes 8.73% 8.54% 8.52% Long Island 6.34% 6.49% 6.66% Mid-Hudson 4.53% 4.55% 4.57% Mohawk Valley 8.06% 7.77% 7.77% New York City 2.56% 2.70% 2.81% North Country 7.73% 7.76% 7.73% Southern Tier 6.03% 6.25% 6.25% Western New York 9.88% 9.53% 9.38% Statewide 4.58% 4.61% 4.62%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, December 10, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 Sunday, December 12, 2021 Bronx 2.49% 2.54% 2.60% Kings 2.47% 2.59% 2.68% New York 1.95% 2.13% 2.29% Queens 3.01% 3.13% 3.25% Richmond 4.13% 4.45% 4.46%

Yesterday, 8,993 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,835,295. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 38* Albany 36,489 88 – Allegany 6,531 28 – Broome 30,165 78 1 Cattaraugus 10,801 46 – Cayuga 10,403 33 – Chautauqua 16,319 75 – Chemung 13,815 42 – Chenango 6,070 22 – Clinton 8,785 39 – Columbia 6,203 11 – Cortland 6,515 14 – Delaware 4,929 17 – Dutchess 39,843 124 – Erie 133,831 389 – Essex 3,258 10 – Franklin 5,941 31 – Fulton 8,434 33 – Genesee 9,394 45 – Greene 5,297 19 – Hamilton 558 1 – Herkimer 9,080 32 – Jefferson 12,363 39 – Lewis 4,505 17 – Livingston 7,820 23 – Madison 8,059 33 – Monroe 104,068 275 – Montgomery 7,735 20 – Nassau 236,612 788 3 Niagara 31,118 129 – NYC 1,170,385 3,824 23 Oneida 35,450 141 2 Onondaga 63,396 218 1 Ontario 12,770 50 – Orange 65,229 157 – Orleans 6,039 13 – Oswego 15,421 73 – Otsego 5,975 27 – Putnam 13,808 36 – Rensselaer 18,862 43 – Rockland 56,975 119 – Saratoga 26,955 79 – Schenectady 20,577 44 – Schoharie 3,048 20 – Schuyler 2,141 4 – Seneca 3,580 17 – St. Lawrence 14,038 27 – Steuben 13,684 35 – Suffolk 268,570 918 4 Sullivan 10,355 34 – Tioga 6,928 17 – Tompkins 8,423 46 2 Ulster 20,201 44 – Warren 8,023 19 – Washington 7,426 38 – Wayne 11,294 75 – Westchester 152,856 350 1 Wyoming 5,772 15 – Yates 2,173 9 – Unknown – – 1

* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state approved laboratory, and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population.

Yesterday, 46 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,183. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 2 Broome 1 Chautauqua 3 Columbia 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 4 Fulton 1 Kings 3 Livingston 1 Madison 1 Manhattan 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 1 Nassau 2 Niagara 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Queens 2 Saratoga 2 Schoharie 1 Seneca 1 Suffolk 5 Sullivan 1 Tioga 2 Tompkins 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 13,211 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 10,728 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: