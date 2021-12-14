Onondaga County announces two more COVID-19 deaths

(WSYR-TV) — Two more Onondaga County residents have died from COVID-19, the County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out Tuesday.
The two deaths were women in their 80s. Currently, the county has 1786 active cases after 252 new ones were announced Tuesday. 88% percent of the new cases are from residents 59 and under, according to McMahon. He also tweeted out that 35 of the 134 hospitalized are in the ICU, and 83% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Tuesday.
“The vaccine is the first and best line of defense we have against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “With the holiday travel season upon us and friends and family gathering together indoors, it’s more important than ever that we stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and each other safe. Get the vaccine if you haven’t already, get the booster if you have, and make sure your loved ones do the same.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 179,704
- Total Positive – 8,993
- Percent Positive – 5.00%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.62%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,683 (+109)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 445
- Patients in ICU – 736 (+43)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 399 (+11)
- Total Discharges – 220,524 (+330)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,183
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,990
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 31,361,706
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 62,934
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 846,658
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.4%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Friday, December 10, 2021
|Saturday, December 11, 2021
|Sunday, December 12, 2021
|Capital Region
|63.58
|61.72
|60.17
|Central New York
|68.46
|64.96
|66.17
|Finger Lakes
|67.48
|65.68
|64.86
|Long Island
|64.24
|64.90
|68.97
|Mid-Hudson
|45.56
|45.78
|46.90
|Mohawk Valley
|80.86
|77.21
|76.48
|New York City
|34.12
|37.03
|40.95
|North Country
|69.15
|68.64
|68.09
|Southern Tier
|81.90
|85.42
|86.79
|Western New York
|73.21
|70.64
|67.77
|Statewide
|51.13
|51.98
|54.11
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Friday, December 10, 2021
|Saturday, December 11, 2021
|Sunday, December 12, 2021
|Capital Region
|6.60%
|6.54%
|6.52%
|Central New York
|7.49%
|7.45%
|7.61%
|Finger Lakes
|8.73%
|8.54%
|8.52%
|Long Island
|6.34%
|6.49%
|6.66%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.53%
|4.55%
|4.57%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.06%
|7.77%
|7.77%
|New York City
|2.56%
|2.70%
|2.81%
|North Country
|7.73%
|7.76%
|7.73%
|Southern Tier
|6.03%
|6.25%
|6.25%
|Western New York
|9.88%
|9.53%
|9.38%
|Statewide
|4.58%
|4.61%
|4.62%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Friday, December 10, 2021
|Saturday, December 11, 2021
|Sunday, December 12, 2021
|Bronx
|2.49%
|2.54%
|2.60%
|Kings
|2.47%
|2.59%
|2.68%
|New York
|1.95%
|2.13%
|2.29%
|Queens
|3.01%
|3.13%
|3.25%
|Richmond
|4.13%
|4.45%
|4.46%
Yesterday, 8,993 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,835,295. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 38*
|Albany
|36,489
|88
|–
|Allegany
|6,531
|28
|–
|Broome
|30,165
|78
|1
|Cattaraugus
|10,801
|46
|–
|Cayuga
|10,403
|33
|–
|Chautauqua
|16,319
|75
|–
|Chemung
|13,815
|42
|–
|Chenango
|6,070
|22
|–
|Clinton
|8,785
|39
|–
|Columbia
|6,203
|11
|–
|Cortland
|6,515
|14
|–
|Delaware
|4,929
|17
|–
|Dutchess
|39,843
|124
|–
|Erie
|133,831
|389
|–
|Essex
|3,258
|10
|–
|Franklin
|5,941
|31
|–
|Fulton
|8,434
|33
|–
|Genesee
|9,394
|45
|–
|Greene
|5,297
|19
|–
|Hamilton
|558
|1
|–
|Herkimer
|9,080
|32
|–
|Jefferson
|12,363
|39
|–
|Lewis
|4,505
|17
|–
|Livingston
|7,820
|23
|–
|Madison
|8,059
|33
|–
|Monroe
|104,068
|275
|–
|Montgomery
|7,735
|20
|–
|Nassau
|236,612
|788
|3
|Niagara
|31,118
|129
|–
|NYC
|1,170,385
|3,824
|23
|Oneida
|35,450
|141
|2
|Onondaga
|63,396
|218
|1
|Ontario
|12,770
|50
|–
|Orange
|65,229
|157
|–
|Orleans
|6,039
|13
|–
|Oswego
|15,421
|73
|–
|Otsego
|5,975
|27
|–
|Putnam
|13,808
|36
|–
|Rensselaer
|18,862
|43
|–
|Rockland
|56,975
|119
|–
|Saratoga
|26,955
|79
|–
|Schenectady
|20,577
|44
|–
|Schoharie
|3,048
|20
|–
|Schuyler
|2,141
|4
|–
|Seneca
|3,580
|17
|–
|St. Lawrence
|14,038
|27
|–
|Steuben
|13,684
|35
|–
|Suffolk
|268,570
|918
|4
|Sullivan
|10,355
|34
|–
|Tioga
|6,928
|17
|–
|Tompkins
|8,423
|46
|2
|Ulster
|20,201
|44
|–
|Warren
|8,023
|19
|–
|Washington
|7,426
|38
|–
|Wayne
|11,294
|75
|–
|Westchester
|152,856
|350
|1
|Wyoming
|5,772
|15
|–
|Yates
|2,173
|9
|–
|Unknown
|–
|–
|1
* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state approved laboratory, and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population.
Yesterday, 46 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,183. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Chautauqua
|3
|Columbia
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|4
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|3
|Livingston
|1
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|2
|Saratoga
|2
|Schoharie
|1
|Seneca
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Sullivan
|1
|Tioga
|2
|Tompkins
|1
|Westchester
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.
Yesterday, 13,211 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 10,728 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|811,552
|388
|735,404
|682
|Central New York
|621,718
|191
|572,762
|272
|Finger Lakes
|825,738
|360
|760,221
|533
|Long Island
|2,039,939
|878
|1,814,179
|966
|Mid-Hudson
|1,592,538
|714
|1,396,378
|828
|Mohawk Valley
|312,727
|354
|288,429
|108
|New York City
|7,367,996
|9,628
|6,539,517
|6,742
|North Country
|290,489
|69
|260,779
|137
|Southern Tier
|420,122
|163
|384,703
|47
|Western New York
|908,041
|466
|827,214
|413
|Statewide
|15,190,860
|13,211
|13,579,586
|10,728