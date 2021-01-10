Onondaga County continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccine, but those in Phase 1B will have to wait until Wednesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out across the state and Monday, Phase 1B takes effect. But for those in Onondaga County, they’ll have to wait until Wednesday.  

“So we are talking about tens of thousands of people that are eligible and the supply of the vaccine that we are going to be receiving is going to be most likely anywhere from 3,500 to 5,000 doses of vaccines, so it’s going to take a while. The supply chain is going to increase and when it does, the good news is that we built up the distribution capacity to get it out very fast,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

McMahon says people from Phase 1A are still getting vaccinated.

This new vaccine phase includes teachers and education workers, first responders, public safety workers, public transportation workers and people ages 75 and older. Once vaccines go from the state to the county, McMahon expects vaccines will get to residents within three to five business days.

