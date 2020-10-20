Onondaga County Court reinvents the jury trial due to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside the Onondaga County Court House, jurors are once again deliberating after a long pause caused by the pandemic.

“We try about 60 to 75 cases a year and we haven’t had a trial since February,” said District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick. That is, until now.

They just closed two trials. One with a non-jury trial, the other with a jury.

“It was an attempted murder case; it was a serious case,” said Fitzpatrick.

Jury trials look a little different from those pre-pandemic. Only 25 people can be in the courtroom now.

Once you get past the 14 jurors, that’s the 12 jurors and two alternates, the judge, the lawyers, the guards, the sonographer, it doesn’t leave a lot of room for spectators and of course, under the constitution, we have to have a public trial. DA Bill Fitzpatrick

They now use three courtrooms. One for court, one for spectators, and the third for jury deliberations. Because it involves so many courtrooms, they can only do one trial at a time.

Showing evidence also looks different. “What the judge did, he would sanitize the exhibits when possible but also provide plastic gloves for the jurors if they wanted to look at exhibits,” said Fitzpatrick.

So far, it’s been successful, but there are some challenges.

“As you get towards the end, if then someone gets sick and the judge has to declare a mistrial, that’s gonna be a problem,” said Fitzpatrick.

Another challenge is tackling the massive backlog of cases.

“If you’re accused of a crime, you’ve maintained your innocence, you haven’t seen a single witness against you and you’re sitting in lock-up for months at a time, that’s just not the American way,” said Fitzpatrick. “There’s probably 30, 40, 50 people who are sitting in lock-up on very serious charges that are waiting for their trials.”

As they work on the backlog, Fitzpatrick says they’ll also have to find a way to go about the more violent crimes. About 95 percent of the exhibits shown in the trial they just completed were pictures, which were easy to wipe down.

Other cases, where the jury may have to look at guns or bloody knives, will be more complex.

“In a case like that I think it can be, the exhibit just has to be sanitized without destroying any other physical evidence or altering the exhibit itself,” said Fitzpatrick.

