(WSYR-TV) — Over 800 people have tested positive for COVID over the last three days in Onondaga County, and nearly 100 people are in the hospital.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that 849 residents tested positive over the Easter/Passover holiday weekend with 240 of them stemming from at-home tests. McMahon stated that 59 of the positive results were credited to Syracuse University students.

96 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID, 35 of which are in for other ailments and tested positive while in the hospital, according to McMahon. And ten of those patients are in the ICU.

An Onondaga County man in his 80s died from COVID over the weekend. McMahon says the man had underlying conditions.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers Monday on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The vaccine and booster are our best tools to protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep the numbers down,” Governor Hochul said. “As the two new and highly contagious variants continue to circulate, make sure you are getting tested and if you test positive please stay home and consult your doctor on available treatments. Be smart, wear your mask if you’re around vulnerable family members and think it’s necessary, and make sure the friends and family you are spending time with are vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Note: The HERDS Survey (Hospital/Death data) had been paused due to the Holiday weekend. The survey will resume today and the Hospital/Death data will be displayed in tomorrow’s report.

Cases Per 100k – 21.98

– 21.98 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 29.99

– 29.99 Test Results Reported – 57,556

– 57,556 Total Positive – 4,296

4,296 Percent Positive – 7.30%**

7.30%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.12%

– 5.12% Patient Hospitalization – Will be reported tomorrow

– Will be reported tomorrow Patients Newly Admitted – Will be reported tomorrow

– Will be reported tomorrow Patients in ICU – Will be reported tomorrow

– Will be reported tomorrow Patients in ICU with Intubation – Will be reported tomorrow

– Will be reported tomorrow Total Discharges – Will be reported tomorrow

– Will be reported tomorrow New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – Will be reported tomorrow

– Will be reported tomorrow Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – Will be reported tomorrow

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,546

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,006,331

– 38,006,331 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 10,935

– 10,935 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 208,550

– 208,550 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%

– 92.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%

– 83.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%

– 86.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%

– 82.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%

– 72.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%

– 81.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

– 73.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%

– 89.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows **:

REGION Friday, April 15, 2022 Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Capital Region 27.12 29.11 29.49 Central New York 54.29 54.07 53.50 Finger Lakes 32.41 34.12 35.12 Long Island 31.97 29.66 29.60 Mid-Hudson 25.78 25.56 25.98 Mohawk Valley 43.68 44.33 45.30 New York City 26.80 26.71 26.54 North Country 26.80 26.90 27.69 Southern Tier 39.29 40.26 40.26 Western New York 29.31 30.38 31.85 Statewide 29.88 29.82 29.99

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Friday, April 15, 2022 Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Capital Region 7.56% 7.98% 8.26% Central New York 14.00% 14.63% 14.68% Finger Lakes 10.38% 10.89% 11.11% Long Island 5.72% 5.41% 5.46% Mid-Hudson 4.26% 4.32% 4.61% Mohawk Valley 8.01% 8.39% 8.76% New York City 3.08% 3.15% 3.29% North Country 6.79% 7.07% 7.41% Southern Tier 8.65% 9.17% 9.22% Western New York 11.35% 11.95% 12.76% Statewide 4.78% 4.90% 5.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Friday, April 15, 2022 Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Bronx 1.47% 1.56% 1.64% Kings 2.80% 2.91% 3.04% New York 4.70% 4.70% 4.85% Queens 2.71% 2.82% 2.98% Richmond 3.42% 3.31% 3.42%

Yesterday 4,296 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,061,052. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 60,066 54 Allegany 8,988 2 Broome 46,476 67 Cattaraugus 15,552 9 Cayuga 16,769 19 Chautauqua 23,668 6 Chemung 21,603 10 Chenango 9,452 7 Clinton 17,142 33 Columbia 10,203 4 Cortland 10,918 9 Delaware 7,924 1 Dutchess 64,672 52 Erie 212,720 330 Essex 5,819 3 Franklin 9,651 5 Fulton 12,905 24 Genesee 13,793 21 Greene 8,741 6 Hamilton 885 – Herkimer 14,165 13 Jefferson 20,361 13 Lewis 6,208 2 Livingston 11,798 11 Madison 13,633 18 Monroe 155,396 231 Montgomery 12,045 10 Nassau 409,609 404 Niagara 48,513 47 NYC 2,335,935 1,505 Oneida 55,009 96 Onondaga 116,493 180 Ontario 20,452 40 Orange 107,784 60 Orleans 8,702 6 Oswego 27,407 49 Otsego 10,122 13 Putnam 23,981 26 Rensselaer 32,026 26 Rockland 93,413 66 Saratoga 47,029 57 Schenectady 33,440 36 Schoharie 5,090 9 Schuyler 3,574 2 Seneca 6,111 7 St. Lawrence 21,682 23 Steuben 20,194 16 Suffolk 430,998 327 Sullivan 18,612 11 Tioga 11,014 9 Tompkins 19,500 12 Ulster 32,291 29 Warren 13,884 9 Washington 12,211 9 Wayne 17,590 16 Westchester 255,017 238 Wyoming 8,346 3 Yates 3,470 5

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 1,198 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,023 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: