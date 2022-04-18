(WSYR-TV) — Over 800 people have tested positive for COVID over the last three days in Onondaga County, and nearly 100 people are in the hospital.  

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that 849 residents tested positive over the Easter/Passover holiday weekend with 240 of them stemming from at-home tests. McMahon stated that 59 of the positive results were credited to Syracuse University students.  

96 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID, 35 of which are in for other ailments and tested positive while in the hospital, according to McMahon. And ten of those patients are in the ICU.  

An Onondaga County man in his 80s died from COVID over the weekend. McMahon says the man had underlying conditions. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers Monday on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. 

“The vaccine and booster are our best tools to protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep the numbers down,” Governor Hochul said. “As the two new and highly contagious variants continue to circulate, make sure you are getting tested and if you test positive please stay home and consult your doctor on available treatments. Be smart, wear your mask if you’re around vulnerable family members and think it’s necessary, and make sure the friends and family you are spending time with are vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

Note: The HERDS Survey (Hospital/Death data) had been paused due to the Holiday weekend. The survey will resume today and the Hospital/Death data will be displayed in tomorrow’s report.

  • Cases Per 100k – 21.98
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 29.99
  • Test Results Reported – 57,556
  • Total Positive  4,296
  • Percent Positive – 7.30%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.12%
  • Patient Hospitalization – Will be reported tomorrow
  • Patients Newly Admitted – Will be reported tomorrow
  • Patients in ICU – Will be reported tomorrow
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – Will be reported tomorrow
  • Total Discharges – Will be reported tomorrow
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – Will be reported tomorrow
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – Will be reported tomorrow

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,546

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.    

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,006,331
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 10,935
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 208,550
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows **:

REGIONFriday, April 15, 2022Saturday, April 16, 2022Sunday, April 17, 2022
Capital Region27.1229.1129.49
Central New York54.2954.0753.50
Finger Lakes32.4134.1235.12
Long Island31.9729.6629.60
Mid-Hudson25.7825.5625.98
Mohawk Valley43.6844.3345.30
New York City26.8026.7126.54
North Country26.8026.9027.69
Southern Tier39.2940.2640.26
Western New York29.3130.3831.85
Statewide29.8829.8229.99

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:    

RegionFriday, April 15, 2022Saturday, April 16, 2022Sunday, April 17, 2022
Capital Region7.56%7.98%8.26%
Central New York14.00%14.63%14.68%
Finger Lakes10.38%10.89%11.11%
Long Island5.72%5.41%5.46%
Mid-Hudson4.26%4.32%4.61%
Mohawk Valley8.01%8.39%8.76%
New York City3.08%3.15%3.29%
North Country6.79%7.07%7.41%
Southern Tier8.65%9.17%9.22%
Western New York11.35%11.95%12.76%
Statewide4.78%4.90%5.12%
    

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:    

Borough in NYCFriday, April 15, 2022Saturday, April 16, 2022Sunday, April 17, 2022
Bronx1.47%1.56%1.64%
Kings2.80%2.91%3.04%
New York4.70%4.70%4.85%
Queens2.71%2.82%2.98%
Richmond3.42%3.31%3.42%

Yesterday 4,296 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,061,052. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany60,06654
Allegany8,9882
Broome46,47667
Cattaraugus15,5529
Cayuga16,76919
Chautauqua23,6686
Chemung21,60310
Chenango9,4527
Clinton17,14233
Columbia10,2034
Cortland10,9189
Delaware7,9241
Dutchess64,67252
Erie212,720330
Essex5,8193
Franklin9,6515
Fulton12,90524
Genesee13,79321
Greene8,7416
Hamilton885
Herkimer14,16513
Jefferson20,36113
Lewis6,2082
Livingston11,79811
Madison13,63318
Monroe155,396231
Montgomery12,04510
Nassau409,609404
Niagara48,51347
NYC2,335,9351,505
Oneida55,00996
Onondaga116,493180
Ontario20,45240
Orange107,78460
Orleans8,7026
Oswego27,40749
Otsego10,12213
Putnam23,98126
Rensselaer32,02626
Rockland93,41366
Saratoga47,02957
Schenectady33,44036
Schoharie5,0909
Schuyler3,5742
Seneca6,1117
St. Lawrence21,68223
Steuben20,19416
Suffolk430,998327
Sullivan18,61211
Tioga11,0149
Tompkins19,50012
Ulster32,29129
Warren13,8849
Washington12,2119
Wayne17,59016
Westchester255,017238
Wyoming8,3463
Yates3,4705

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.    

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.    

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.    

Yesterday, 1,198 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,023 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region970,98121889,19521
Central New York649,26936601,32933
Finger Lakes869,22731807,16146
Long Island2,200,3691461,960,545117
Mid-Hudson1,720,6441101,511,43359
Mohawk Valley326,95616304,52613
New York City8,080,8527517,160,504644
North Country307,00714278,03615
Southern Tier441,8918405,06524
Western New York960,15765884,20751
Statewide16,527,3531,19814,802,0011,023
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region499,74735612,645 
Central New York338,05739210,103 
Finger Lakes523,61160415,092 
Long Island1,203,52286220,965 
Mid-Hudson928,37862520,299 
Mohawk Valley176,6481874,015 
New York City3,130,8023,82752,735 
North Country157,605724,550 
Southern Tier236,8401855,528 
Western New York562,16182713,913 
Statewide7,757,3717,937159,845 
 