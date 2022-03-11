(WSYR-TV) — Despite daily caseloads of over 100 the last couple of days, hospitalizations and deaths in Onondaga County have continued to decline. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out Friday that there are 130 new cases and no new COVID-19 related deaths. 

McMahon added that only eight patients currently in the hospital for COVID are in the Intensive Care Unit. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“We have come so far in our fight against COVID-19 and it is thanks to the tireless work of New Yorkers that we have made this incredible progress,” Governor Hochul said. “Those who have gotten the vaccine have taken advantage of the greatest tool we have to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. If you have yet to get your vaccine, second dose, or booster, do so today. It’s safe, effective, free, and readily available across our great state.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 152,272
  • Total Positive – 2,107
  • Percent Positive – 1.38%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  1.44%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,245 (-34)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 133
  • Patients in ICU – 199 (-14)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 122 (-2)
  • Total Discharges  287,957 (+188)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 17
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,920   

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,689   

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,197,482
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 16,363
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 109,477
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  82.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGIONTuesday, March 8, 2022Wednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022
Capital Region10.779.849.81
Central New York19.5517.9619.45
Finger Lakes6.506.096.67
Long Island6.796.386.50
Mid-Hudson9.548.999.12
Mohawk Valley10.669.4510.45
New York City8.238.168.11
North Country17.5316.1315.68
Southern Tier14.5113.5013.52
Western New York7.767.126.71
Statewide9.098.668.75

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionTuesday, March 8, 2022Wednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022
Capital Region2.53%2.51%2.44%
Central New York4.34%4.32%4.36%
Finger Lakes1.96%1.92%2.02%
Long Island1.57%1.52%1.53%
Mid-Hudson1.68%1.60%1.56%
Mohawk Valley2.13%2.18%2.18%
New York City0.99%1.02%1.00%
North Country3.54%3.38%3.14%
Southern Tier2.33%2.34%2.37%
Western New York2.11%1.98%1.86%
Statewide1.46%1.45%1.44%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCTuesday, March 8, 2022Wednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022
Bronx0.73%0.75%0.72%
Kings0.89%0.93%0.95%
New York1.31%1.37%1.35%
Queens0.90%0.89%0.84%
Richmond1.16%1.21%1.13%

Yesterday 2,107 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,922,213. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,24725
Allegany8,84711
Broome44,61733
Cattaraugus15,27210
Cayuga15,72914
Chautauqua23,4084
Chemung21,08521
Chenango9,1877
Clinton16,46026
Columbia9,9277
Cortland10,3467
Delaware7,5927
Dutchess63,39114
Erie206,47079
Essex5,4944
Franklin9,21119
Fulton12,35218
Genesee13,5585
Greene8,4785
Hamilton8442
Herkimer13,5917
Jefferson19,72515
Lewis6,1126
Livingston11,5118
Madison12,78312
Monroe149,76253
Montgomery11,7219
Nassau399,467133
Niagara47,38917
NYC2,279,430669
Oneida52,42643
Onondaga108,272175
Ontario19,59831
Orange105,69331
Orleans8,5422
Oswego25,23952
Otsego9,70714
Putnam23,3699
Rensselaer31,00819
Rockland91,41521
Saratoga45,41546
Schenectady32,48632
Schoharie4,9276
Schuyler3,3994
Seneca5,79712
St. Lawrence20,69917
Steuben19,64227
Suffolk423,58067
Sullivan18,2408
Tioga10,55210
Tompkins17,70440
Ulster31,01326
Warren13,36914
Washington11,91712
Wayne16,98227
Westchester247,647106
Wyoming8,2405
Yates3,3294

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region865159.3%3540.7%
Central New York533056.6%2343.4%
Finger Lakes1876936.9%11863.1%
Long Island1828144.5%10155.5%
Mid-Hudson974243.3%5556.7%
Mohawk Valley321959.4%1340.6%
New York City41617241.3%24458.7%
North Country421740.5%2559.5%
Southern Tier602338.3%3761.7%
Western New York904550.0%4550.0%
Statewide1,24554944.1%69655.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).  

Yesterday, 17 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,920. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Bronx1
Dutchess1
Erie2
Kings1
Lewis1
Nassau1
Niagara1
Orleans1
Queens3
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Steuben1
Suffolk2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.  

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.  

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 3,243 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 5,033 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region966,889151884,546180
Central New York646,92974598,474112
Finger Lakes865,330138802,327162
Long Island2,186,5332951,944,157726
Mid-Hudson1,707,7622321,497,852538
Mohawk Valley325,50931302,87959
New York City8,024,7681,9897,114,2022,735
North Country304,844155276,090232
Southern Tier439,92647402,95861
Western New York955,913131878,646228
Statewide16,424,4033,24314,702,1315,033
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region459,7542902,283 
Central New York307,1592061,543 
Finger Lakes479,9983062,055 
Long Island1,123,0859457,123 
Mid-Hudson857,2828216,033 
Mohawk Valley163,968109939 
New York City2,930,3794,62228,714 
North Country144,8702391,122 
Southern Tier219,1021281,088 
Western New York522,4573592,613 
Statewide7,208,0548,02553,513 

Stats and charts courtesy of the NYSDOH.