(WSYR-TV) — Despite daily caseloads of over 100 the last couple of days, hospitalizations and deaths in Onondaga County have continued to decline.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out Friday that there are 130 new cases and no new COVID-19 related deaths.

McMahon added that only eight patients currently in the hospital for COVID are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We have come so far in our fight against COVID-19 and it is thanks to the tireless work of New Yorkers that we have made this incredible progress,” Governor Hochul said. “Those who have gotten the vaccine have taken advantage of the greatest tool we have to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. If you have yet to get your vaccine, second dose, or booster, do so today. It’s safe, effective, free, and readily available across our great state.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 152,272

– 152,272 Total Positive – 2,107

– 2,107 Percent Positive – 1.38%

– 1.38% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.44%

– 1.44% Patient Hospitalization – 1,245 (-34)

– 1,245 (-34) Patients Newly Admitted – 133

– 133 Patients in ICU – 199 (-14)

– 199 (-14) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 122 (-2)

– 122 (-2) Total Discharges – 287,957 (+188)

– 287,957 (+188) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 17

– 17 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,920

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,689

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,197,482

– 37,197,482 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 16,363

– 16,363 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 109,477

– 109,477 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

– 91.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%

– 83.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%

– 85.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.0%

– 82.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%

– 72.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3%

– 81.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.5%

– 73.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2%

– 89.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Thursday, March 10, 2022 Capital Region 10.77 9.84 9.81 Central New York 19.55 17.96 19.45 Finger Lakes 6.50 6.09 6.67 Long Island 6.79 6.38 6.50 Mid-Hudson 9.54 8.99 9.12 Mohawk Valley 10.66 9.45 10.45 New York City 8.23 8.16 8.11 North Country 17.53 16.13 15.68 Southern Tier 14.51 13.50 13.52 Western New York 7.76 7.12 6.71 Statewide 9.09 8.66 8.75

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Thursday, March 10, 2022 Capital Region 2.53% 2.51% 2.44% Central New York 4.34% 4.32% 4.36% Finger Lakes 1.96% 1.92% 2.02% Long Island 1.57% 1.52% 1.53% Mid-Hudson 1.68% 1.60% 1.56% Mohawk Valley 2.13% 2.18% 2.18% New York City 0.99% 1.02% 1.00% North Country 3.54% 3.38% 3.14% Southern Tier 2.33% 2.34% 2.37% Western New York 2.11% 1.98% 1.86% Statewide 1.46% 1.45% 1.44%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Thursday, March 10, 2022 Bronx 0.73% 0.75% 0.72% Kings 0.89% 0.93% 0.95% New York 1.31% 1.37% 1.35% Queens 0.90% 0.89% 0.84% Richmond 1.16% 1.21% 1.13%

Yesterday 2,107 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,922,213. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,247 25 Allegany 8,847 11 Broome 44,617 33 Cattaraugus 15,272 10 Cayuga 15,729 14 Chautauqua 23,408 4 Chemung 21,085 21 Chenango 9,187 7 Clinton 16,460 26 Columbia 9,927 7 Cortland 10,346 7 Delaware 7,592 7 Dutchess 63,391 14 Erie 206,470 79 Essex 5,494 4 Franklin 9,211 19 Fulton 12,352 18 Genesee 13,558 5 Greene 8,478 5 Hamilton 844 2 Herkimer 13,591 7 Jefferson 19,725 15 Lewis 6,112 6 Livingston 11,511 8 Madison 12,783 12 Monroe 149,762 53 Montgomery 11,721 9 Nassau 399,467 133 Niagara 47,389 17 NYC 2,279,430 669 Oneida 52,426 43 Onondaga 108,272 175 Ontario 19,598 31 Orange 105,693 31 Orleans 8,542 2 Oswego 25,239 52 Otsego 9,707 14 Putnam 23,369 9 Rensselaer 31,008 19 Rockland 91,415 21 Saratoga 45,415 46 Schenectady 32,486 32 Schoharie 4,927 6 Schuyler 3,399 4 Seneca 5,797 12 St. Lawrence 20,699 17 Steuben 19,642 27 Suffolk 423,580 67 Sullivan 18,240 8 Tioga 10,552 10 Tompkins 17,704 40 Ulster 31,013 26 Warren 13,369 14 Washington 11,917 12 Wayne 16,982 27 Westchester 247,647 106 Wyoming 8,240 5 Yates 3,329 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 86 51 59.3% 35 40.7% Central New York 53 30 56.6% 23 43.4% Finger Lakes 187 69 36.9% 118 63.1% Long Island 182 81 44.5% 101 55.5% Mid-Hudson 97 42 43.3% 55 56.7% Mohawk Valley 32 19 59.4% 13 40.6% New York City 416 172 41.3% 244 58.7% North Country 42 17 40.5% 25 59.5% Southern Tier 60 23 38.3% 37 61.7% Western New York 90 45 50.0% 45 50.0% Statewide 1,245 549 44.1% 696 55.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 17 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,920. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Kings 1 Lewis 1 Nassau 1 Niagara 1 Orleans 1 Queens 3 Rockland 1 Saratoga 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,243 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 5,033 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 966,889 151 884,546 180 Central New York 646,929 74 598,474 112 Finger Lakes 865,330 138 802,327 162 Long Island 2,186,533 295 1,944,157 726 Mid-Hudson 1,707,762 232 1,497,852 538 Mohawk Valley 325,509 31 302,879 59 New York City 8,024,768 1,989 7,114,202 2,735 North Country 304,844 155 276,090 232 Southern Tier 439,926 47 402,958 61 Western New York 955,913 131 878,646 228 Statewide 16,424,403 3,243 14,702,131 5,033 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 459,754 290 2,283 Central New York 307,159 206 1,543 Finger Lakes 479,998 306 2,055 Long Island 1,123,085 945 7,123 Mid-Hudson 857,282 821 6,033 Mohawk Valley 163,968 109 939 New York City 2,930,379 4,622 28,714 North Country 144,870 239 1,122 Southern Tier 219,102 128 1,088 Western New York 522,457 359 2,613 Statewide 7,208,054 8,025 53,513

