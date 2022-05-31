(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced its COVID numbers from over the Memorial Holiday weekend.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that 354 people tested positive for COVID-19 with 75 of the positive results stemming from at-home tests.

47 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID and six of those patients are in the ICU, according to McMahon. He also noted that a woman in her 70s died over the four-day stretch, but there was no mention on if she had any underlying conditions. The 47 patients in the hospital marks the lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since August 17, 2021, when 44 people were in Onondaga County hospitals with COVID.

McMahon says that the county seven-day average for cases per 100,000 people is now down to 19.5.