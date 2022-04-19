(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has seen its number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rise Tuesday. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that 104 residents (up eight from Monday) are in the hospital with 11 of those patients in the ICU (up one from Tuesday). McMahon did note that 30% of those currently in the hospital with COVID tested positive for the virus while being there for “other ailments.” There are also no new COVID deaths. 

Tuesday’s announcement of 104 COVID hospitalizations is the highest for the county since February 16 when there was 107 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

“If masks or test kits are needed, please email testkitsandmasks@ongov.net and we can get you masks and at-home kits. Stay home when sick and be cautious around vulnerable family and friends,” McMahon said in a tweet

194 people tested positive for COVID Tuesday, according to McMahon. 47 of the cases are from Syracuse University and there are two additional cases credited to at-home test, McMahon said. 

As for mask mandates coming from the county? McMahon still says he does not see that coming from his office. Though he said he would support individual decisions from school districts. You can see those comments in the video player above.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Tuesday. 

“As we continue to monitor two new and highly contagious variants, the vaccine and the booster remain our best tools to move forward safely through this pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “If you haven’t gotten vaccinated or boosted, make an appointment for your shot today. If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Cases Per 100k – 23.77
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 30.71
  • Test Results Reported – 70,118
  • Total Positive – 4,646
  • Percent Positive – 6.18%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.33%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,357
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 790*
  • Patients in ICU – 170
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 64
  • Total Discharges – 293,712 (+583)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48*
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,315*

*Important Note: Due to the holiday, HERDS data collection from health care facilities was paused from 4/15/2022-4/17/2022. Data from those days were submitted in Monday’s report. Where noted, totals include four days of cumulative data from 4/15/2022-4/18/2022.  As a result, some data may appear higher than recent trends.

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,573

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.    

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,028,092
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 21,761
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 205,061
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows **:

REGIONSaturday, April 16, 2022Sunday, April 17, 2022Monday, April 18, 2022
Capital Region29.1129.4930.13
Central New York54.0753.5052.91
Finger Lakes34.1235.1235.95
Long Island29.6629.6030.93
Mid-Hudson25.5625.9826.48
Mohawk Valley44.3345.3045.63
New York City26.7126.5427.32
North Country26.9027.6928.20
Southern Tier40.2640.2640.15
Western New York30.3831.8532.62
Statewide29.8229.9930.71

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:    

RegionSaturday, April 16, 2022Sunday, April 17, 2022Monday, April 18, 2022
Capital Region7.98%8.26%8.59%
Central New York14.63%14.68%14.33%
Finger Lakes10.89%11.11%11.39%
Long Island5.41%5.46%5.55%
Mid-Hudson4.32%4.61%5.34%
Mohawk Valley8.39%8.76%9.08%
New York City3.15%3.29%3.38%
North Country7.07%7.41%7.58%
Southern Tier9.17%9.22%9.20%
Western New York11.95%12.76%13.25%
Statewide4.90%5.12%5.33%
    

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:    

Borough in NYCSaturday, April 16, 2022Sunday, April 17, 2022Monday, April 18, 2022
Bronx1.56%1.64%1.72%
Kings2.91%3.04%3.18%
New York4.70%4.85%4.85%
Queens2.82%2.98%3.08%
Richmond3.31%3.42%3.45%

Yesterday 4,646 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,065,698. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany60,12963
Allegany8,99911
Broome46,52650
Cattaraugus15,5619
Cayuga16,78516
Chautauqua23,68214
Chemung21,63229
Chenango9,46311
Clinton17,15614
Columbia10,21916
Cortland10,9235
Delaware7,9295
Dutchess64,70937
Erie213,043323
Essex5,8223
Franklin9,66110
Fulton12,91813
Genesee13,8018
Greene8,7454
Hamilton8861
Herkimer14,19126
Jefferson20,40342
Lewis6,2157
Livingston11,8024
Madison13,64714
Monroe155,581185
Montgomery12,0494
Nassau409,997388
Niagara48,56451
NYC2,337,7581,823
Oneida55,09889
Onondaga116,674181
Ontario20,47927
Orange107,85874
Orleans8,71917
Oswego27,44740
Otsego10,14119
Putnam24,00322
Rensselaer32,06236
Rockland93,48370
Saratoga47,06132
Schenectady33,48646
Schoharie5,0922
Schuyler3,5839
Seneca6,1165
St. Lawrence21,71129
Steuben20,20814
Suffolk431,321323
Sullivan18,6197
Tioga11,02612
Tompkins19,53939
Ulster32,32534
Warren13,89612
Washington12,2187
Wayne17,60717
Westchester255,290273
Wyoming8,36115
Yates3,4799

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1017069.3%3130.7%
Central New York1187966.9%3933.1%
Finger Lakes22510446.2%12153.8%
Long Island1748448.3%9051.7%
Mid-Hudson1276047.2%6752.8%
Mohawk Valley433069.8%1330.2%
New York City37113636.7%23563.3%
North Country382257.9%1642.1%
Southern Tier713143.7%4056.3%
Western New York894348.3%4651.7%
Statewide1,35765948.6%69851.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).    

Yesterday, 48* total new deaths from 4/15 to 4/18 were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,315*. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx3
Broome1
Cayuga2
Dutchess1
Kings5
Livingston1
Monroe3
Nassau4
New York4
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Orange2
Oswego1
Putnam1
Queens7
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk4
Ulster1
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.    

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.    

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.    

Yesterday, 2,021 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,104 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region971,06382889,309114
Central New York649,34172601,40576
Finger Lakes869,332105807,270109
Long Island2,200,8664971,961,045500
Mid-Hudson1,720,9913471,511,892459
Mohawk Valley326,97721304,54721
New York City8,081,5947427,161,143639
North Country307,03427278,07034
Southern Tier441,93241405,12055
Western New York960,24487884,30497
Statewide16,529,3742,02114,804,1052,104
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region501,2501,50312,466 
Central New York339,0359789,902 
Finger Lakes525,8062,19515,421 
Long Island1,206,2282,70620,211 
Mid-Hudson930,8162,43819,740 
Mohawk Valley177,0554073,960 
New York City3,134,8184,01652,493 
North Country158,2005954,492 
Southern Tier237,4365965,453 
Western New York563,3391,17812,949 
Statewide7,773,98316,612157,087 