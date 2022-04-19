(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has seen its number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rise Tuesday.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that 104 residents (up eight from Monday) are in the hospital with 11 of those patients in the ICU (up one from Tuesday). McMahon did note that 30% of those currently in the hospital with COVID tested positive for the virus while being there for “other ailments.” There are also no new COVID deaths.

Tuesday’s announcement of 104 COVID hospitalizations is the highest for the county since February 16 when there was 107 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

“If masks or test kits are needed, please email testkitsandmasks@ongov.net and we can get you masks and at-home kits. Stay home when sick and be cautious around vulnerable family and friends,” McMahon said in a tweet.

194 people tested positive for COVID Tuesday, according to McMahon. 47 of the cases are from Syracuse University and there are two additional cases credited to at-home test, McMahon said.

As for mask mandates coming from the county? McMahon still says he does not see that coming from his office. Though he said he would support individual decisions from school districts. You can see those comments in the video player above.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Tuesday.

“As we continue to monitor two new and highly contagious variants, the vaccine and the booster remain our best tools to move forward safely through this pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “If you haven’t gotten vaccinated or boosted, make an appointment for your shot today. If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 23.77

– 23.77 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 30.71

– 30.71 Test Results Reported – 70,118

– 70,118 Total Positive – 4,646

4,646 Percent Positive – 6.18%**

6.18%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.33%

– 5.33% Patient Hospitalization – 1,357

– 1,357 Patients Newly Admitted – 790*

– 790* Patients in ICU – 170

– 170 Patients in ICU with Intubation – 64

– 64 Total Discharges – 293,712 (+583)

– 293,712 (+583) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48*

– 48* Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,315*

*Important Note: Due to the holiday, HERDS data collection from health care facilities was paused from 4/15/2022-4/17/2022. Data from those days were submitted in Monday’s report. Where noted, totals include four days of cumulative data from 4/15/2022-4/18/2022. As a result, some data may appear higher than recent trends.

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,573

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,028,092

– 38,028,092 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 21,761

– 21,761 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 205,061

– 205,061 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%

– 92.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.6%

– 83.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%

– 86.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%

– 82.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%

– 72.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.8%

– 81.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

– 73.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%

– 89.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows **:

REGION Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022 Capital Region 29.11 29.49 30.13 Central New York 54.07 53.50 52.91 Finger Lakes 34.12 35.12 35.95 Long Island 29.66 29.60 30.93 Mid-Hudson 25.56 25.98 26.48 Mohawk Valley 44.33 45.30 45.63 New York City 26.71 26.54 27.32 North Country 26.90 27.69 28.20 Southern Tier 40.26 40.26 40.15 Western New York 30.38 31.85 32.62 Statewide 29.82 29.99 30.71

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022 Capital Region 7.98% 8.26% 8.59% Central New York 14.63% 14.68% 14.33% Finger Lakes 10.89% 11.11% 11.39% Long Island 5.41% 5.46% 5.55% Mid-Hudson 4.32% 4.61% 5.34% Mohawk Valley 8.39% 8.76% 9.08% New York City 3.15% 3.29% 3.38% North Country 7.07% 7.41% 7.58% Southern Tier 9.17% 9.22% 9.20% Western New York 11.95% 12.76% 13.25% Statewide 4.90% 5.12% 5.33%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022 Bronx 1.56% 1.64% 1.72% Kings 2.91% 3.04% 3.18% New York 4.70% 4.85% 4.85% Queens 2.82% 2.98% 3.08% Richmond 3.31% 3.42% 3.45%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 4,646 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,065,698. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 60,129 63 Allegany 8,999 11 Broome 46,526 50 Cattaraugus 15,561 9 Cayuga 16,785 16 Chautauqua 23,682 14 Chemung 21,632 29 Chenango 9,463 11 Clinton 17,156 14 Columbia 10,219 16 Cortland 10,923 5 Delaware 7,929 5 Dutchess 64,709 37 Erie 213,043 323 Essex 5,822 3 Franklin 9,661 10 Fulton 12,918 13 Genesee 13,801 8 Greene 8,745 4 Hamilton 886 1 Herkimer 14,191 26 Jefferson 20,403 42 Lewis 6,215 7 Livingston 11,802 4 Madison 13,647 14 Monroe 155,581 185 Montgomery 12,049 4 Nassau 409,997 388 Niagara 48,564 51 NYC 2,337,758 1,823 Oneida 55,098 89 Onondaga 116,674 181 Ontario 20,479 27 Orange 107,858 74 Orleans 8,719 17 Oswego 27,447 40 Otsego 10,141 19 Putnam 24,003 22 Rensselaer 32,062 36 Rockland 93,483 70 Saratoga 47,061 32 Schenectady 33,486 46 Schoharie 5,092 2 Schuyler 3,583 9 Seneca 6,116 5 St. Lawrence 21,711 29 Steuben 20,208 14 Suffolk 431,321 323 Sullivan 18,619 7 Tioga 11,026 12 Tompkins 19,539 39 Ulster 32,325 34 Warren 13,896 12 Washington 12,218 7 Wayne 17,607 17 Westchester 255,290 273 Wyoming 8,361 15 Yates 3,479 9

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 101 70 69.3% 31 30.7% Central New York 118 79 66.9% 39 33.1% Finger Lakes 225 104 46.2% 121 53.8% Long Island 174 84 48.3% 90 51.7% Mid-Hudson 127 60 47.2% 67 52.8% Mohawk Valley 43 30 69.8% 13 30.2% New York City 371 136 36.7% 235 63.3% North Country 38 22 57.9% 16 42.1% Southern Tier 71 31 43.7% 40 56.3% Western New York 89 43 48.3% 46 51.7% Statewide 1,357 659 48.6% 698 51.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 48* total new deaths from 4/15 to 4/18 were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,315*. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 3 Broome 1 Cayuga 2 Dutchess 1 Kings 5 Livingston 1 Monroe 3 Nassau 4 New York 4 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Orange 2 Oswego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 7 Seneca 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 4 Ulster 1 Westchester 1

*Important Note: Due to the holiday, HERDS data collection from health care facilities was paused from 4/15/2022-4/17/2022. Data from those days were submitted in Monday’s report. Where noted, totals include four days of cumulative data from 4/15/2022-4/18/2022. As a result, some data may appear higher than recent trends.

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 2,021 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,104 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: