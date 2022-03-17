(WSYR-TV) — One day after Onondaga County’s daily COVID caseload rose to over 200 positive cases for the first time since February, Thursday’s numbers have been cut in half.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that 109 people tested positive Thursday. That is 136 fewer than Wednesday’s results. McMahon also says that 53 residents are in the hospital with COVID-19, and 12 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit. Both of those hospital numbers are slightly up compared to Wednesday when 50 residents were in the hospital and eight were in the ICU.

According to McMahon, there are no new hospital deaths related to COVID-19, but the state is reporting a nursing home death.

Here is a plot of the positive cases of coronavirus reported over the past 3 months in Onondaga County as reported by the New York State Department of Health

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“I want to thank New Yorkers for stepping up and using the tools to help bring our cases and hospitalizations down since the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “At the same time, it is critical that we remain vigilant to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. If you haven’t gotten fully vaccinated, or received a booster dose, do so as soon as possible. It’s safe, effective, free, and readily available across the state.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 135,434

– 135,434 Total Positive – 2,323

– 2,323 Percent Positive – 1.72%

– 1.72% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.71%

– 1.71% Patient Hospitalization – 1,009 (-25)

– 1,009 (-25) Patients Newly Admitted – 135

– 135 Patients in ICU – 153 (-5)

– 153 (-5) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 86 (-6)

– 86 (-6) Total Discharges – 288,905 (+161)

– 288,905 (+161) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 13

– 13 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,008

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,930

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,270,262

– 37,270,262 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,877

– 14,877 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 89,143

– 89,143 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%

– 91.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%

– 83.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%

– 85.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%

– 82.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%

– 72.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%

– 81.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%

– 73.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%

– 89.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Monday, March 14, 2022 Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Capital Region 2.20% 2.27% 2.36% Central New York 5.20% 5.21% 5.69% Finger Lakes 2.05% 2.09% 2.20% Long Island 1.67% 1.69% 1.67% Mid-Hudson 1.63% 1.64% 1.80% Mohawk Valley 2.43% 2.70% 2.75% New York City 1.23% 1.28% 1.28% North Country 3.24% 3.34% 3.49% Southern Tier 2.34% 2.32% 2.32% Western New York 1.86% 1.79% 1.82% Statewide 1.62% 1.65% 1.71%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, March 14, 2022 Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Capital Region 2.20% 2.27% 2.36% Central New York 5.20% 5.21% 5.69% Finger Lakes 2.05% 2.09% 2.20% Long Island 1.67% 1.69% 1.67% Mid-Hudson 1.63% 1.64% 1.80% Mohawk Valley 2.43% 2.70% 2.75% New York City 1.23% 1.28% 1.28% North Country 3.24% 3.34% 3.49% Southern Tier 2.34% 2.32% 2.32% Western New York 1.86% 1.79% 1.82% Statewide 1.62% 1.65% 1.71%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, March 14, 2022 Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Bronx 0.68% 0.70% 0.71% Kings 1.28% 1.34% 1.35% New York 1.67% 1.73% 1.72% Queens 1.02% 1.05% 1.08% Richmond 1.16% 1.18% 1.07%

Yesterday 2,323 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,933,832. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,381 24 Allegany 8,866 2 Broome 44,716 22 Cattaraugus 15,320 6 Cayuga 15,830 29 Chautauqua 23,434 4 Chemung 21,132 14 Chenango 9,207 7 Clinton 16,511 10 Columbia 9,959 7 Cortland 10,389 14 Delaware 7,614 6 Dutchess 63,499 21 Erie 206,859 80 Essex 5,535 10 Franklin 9,284 23 Fulton 12,432 22 Genesee 13,578 4 Greene 8,501 3 Hamilton 852 2 Herkimer 13,621 4 Jefferson 19,807 8 Lewis 6,118 3 Livingston 11,537 5 Madison 12,845 22 Monroe 150,059 81 Montgomery 11,757 3 Nassau 400,107 127 Niagara 47,473 14 NYC 2,284,729 865 Oneida 52,568 39 Onondaga 109,088 237 Ontario 19,662 12 Orange 105,830 22 Orleans 8,550 4 Oswego 25,380 28 Otsego 9,748 9 Putnam 23,413 6 Rensselaer 31,072 12 Rockland 91,600 69 Saratoga 45,580 53 Schenectady 32,564 15 Schoharie 4,945 4 Schuyler 3,405 2 Seneca 5,824 10 St. Lawrence 20,835 41 Steuben 19,699 17 Suffolk 424,109 80 Sullivan 18,272 6 Tioga 10,590 8 Tompkins 17,853 31 Ulster 31,098 20 Warren 13,407 9 Washington 11,949 7 Wayne 17,032 11 Westchester 248,223 122 Wyoming 8,248 4 Yates 3,336 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 56 38 67.9% 18 32.1% Central New York 47 25 53.2% 22 46.8% Finger Lakes 164 58 35.4% 106 64.6% Long Island 158 65 41.1% 93 58.9% Mid-Hudson 83 34 41.0% 49 59.0% Mohawk Valley 28 12 42.9% 16 57.1% New York City 333 125 37.5% 208 62.5% North Country 37 11 29.7% 26 70.3% Southern Tier 38 17 44.7% 21 55.3% Western New York 65 35 53.8% 30 46.2% Statewide 1,009 420 41.6% 589 58.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,008. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 4 Erie 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 Oswego 1 Rensselaer 1 Steuben 3

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,080 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,631 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: