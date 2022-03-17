(WSYR-TV) — One day after Onondaga County’s daily COVID caseload rose to over 200 positive cases for the first time since February, Thursday’s numbers have been cut in half. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that 109 people tested positive Thursday. That is 136 fewer than Wednesday’s results. McMahon also says that 53 residents are in the hospital with COVID-19, and 12 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit. Both of those hospital numbers are slightly up compared to Wednesday when 50 residents were in the hospital and eight were in the ICU. 

According to McMahon, there are no new hospital deaths related to COVID-19, but the state is reporting a nursing home death. 

Here is a plot of the positive cases of coronavirus reported over the past 3 months in Onondaga County as reported by the New York State Department of Health

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“I want to thank New Yorkers for stepping up and using the tools to help bring our cases and hospitalizations down since the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “At the same time, it is critical that we remain vigilant to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. If you haven’t gotten fully vaccinated, or received a booster dose, do so as soon as possible. It’s safe, effective, free, and readily available across the state.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 135,434
  • Total Positive – 2,323
  • Percent Positive – 1.72%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.71%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,009 (-25)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 135
  • Patients in ICU – 153 (-5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 86 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 288,905 (+161)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 13
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,008

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,930

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,270,262
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,877
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 89,143
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGIONMonday, March 14, 2022Tuesday, March 15, 2022Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Capital Region2.20%2.27%2.36%
Central New York5.20%5.21%5.69%
Finger Lakes2.05%2.09%2.20%
Long Island1.67%1.69%1.67%
Mid-Hudson1.63%1.64%1.80%
Mohawk Valley2.43%2.70%2.75%
New York City1.23%1.28%1.28%
North Country3.24%3.34%3.49%
Southern Tier2.34%2.32%2.32%
Western New York1.86%1.79%1.82%
Statewide1.62%1.65%1.71%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCMonday, March 14, 2022Tuesday, March 15, 2022Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Bronx0.68%0.70%0.71%
Kings1.28%1.34%1.35%
New York1.67%1.73%1.72%
Queens1.02%1.05%1.08%
Richmond1.16%1.18%1.07%

Yesterday 2,323 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,933,832. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,38124
Allegany8,8662
Broome44,71622
Cattaraugus15,3206
Cayuga15,83029
Chautauqua23,4344
Chemung21,13214
Chenango9,2077
Clinton16,51110
Columbia9,9597
Cortland10,38914
Delaware7,6146
Dutchess63,49921
Erie206,85980
Essex5,53510
Franklin9,28423
Fulton12,43222
Genesee13,5784
Greene8,5013
Hamilton8522
Herkimer13,6214
Jefferson19,8078
Lewis6,1183
Livingston11,5375
Madison12,84522
Monroe150,05981
Montgomery11,7573
Nassau400,107127
Niagara47,47314
NYC2,284,729865
Oneida52,56839
Onondaga109,088237
Ontario19,66212
Orange105,83022
Orleans8,5504
Oswego25,38028
Otsego9,7489
Putnam23,4136
Rensselaer31,07212
Rockland91,60069
Saratoga45,58053
Schenectady32,56415
Schoharie4,9454
Schuyler3,4052
Seneca5,82410
St. Lawrence20,83541
Steuben19,69917
Suffolk424,10980
Sullivan18,2726
Tioga10,5908
Tompkins17,85331
Ulster31,09820
Warren13,4079
Washington11,9497
Wayne17,03211
Westchester248,223122
Wyoming8,2484
Yates3,3363

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region563867.9%1832.1%
Central New York472553.2%2246.8%
Finger Lakes1645835.4%10664.6%
Long Island1586541.1%9358.9%
Mid-Hudson833441.0%4959.0%
Mohawk Valley281242.9%1657.1%
New York City33312537.5%20862.5%
North Country371129.7%2670.3%
Southern Tier381744.7%2155.3%
Western New York653553.8%3046.2%
Statewide1,00942041.6%58958.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).  

Yesterday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,008. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Allegany1
Bronx4
Erie1
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Oswego1
Rensselaer1
Steuben3

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.  

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.  

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 3,080 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,631 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region967,450114885,361219
Central New York647,08562598,81283
Finger Lakes865,937132803,228203
Long Island2,188,5833441,947,392602
Mid-Hudson1,709,5102381,500,230427
Mohawk Valley325,70337303,16075
New York City8,034,2711,8977,126,5272,654
North Country305,21562276,48498
Southern Tier440,20546403,22651
Western New York956,560148879,602219
Statewide16,440,5193,08014,724,0224,631
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region461,0762631,612 
Central New York308,1542081,201 
Finger Lakes481,3982661,706 
Long Island1,128,5259476,385 
Mid-Hudson861,5118735,050 
Mohawk Valley164,528151669 
New York City2,948,2273,89322,470 
North Country145,573120942 
Southern Tier219,728131754 
Western New York524,1083172,010 
Statewide7,242,8287,16942,799 