(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County COVID numbers are reaching lows it has not seen since August of 2021.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Wednesday that 58 people tested positive for COVID-19; 16 stemming from at-home results.

37 residents are in the hospital with the virus, which is the lowest since August 14, 2021, when 30 people were in the hospital. Three patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, which marks nearly a month since the county saw double digit ICU patients.

There were also no new COVID-19 related deaths.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Wednesday.

“I urge all New Yorkers remain vigilant as we continue to navigate through the pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “Be sure to take a test before traveling and stay home if you feel unwell, and by keeping up to date with vaccinations and booster doses, we can keep our families and loved ones safe. Let’s continue to use the tools we have available to us in order to mitigate future potential surges.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 27.01

– 27.01 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 25.66

– 25.66 Test Results Reported – 93,581

– 93,581 Total Positive – 5,279

– 5,279 Percent Positive – 5.29%**

– 5.29%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.38%**

– 5.38%** Patient Hospitalization – 1,907 (-31)

– 1,907 (-31) Patients Newly Admitted – 322

– 322 Patients in ICU – 207 (+9)

– 207 (+9) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 74 (+1)

– 74 (+1) Total Discharges – 311,913 (+317)

– 311,913 (+317) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 7

– 7 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 56,352

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,670

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 39,153,677

– 39,153,677 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,749

– 14,749 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 130,949

– 130,949 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.7%

– 92.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.1%

– 84.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.6%

– 87.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.9%

– 83.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.8%

– 73.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.3%

– 82.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.6%

– 74.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.8%

– 90.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Sunday, June 12, 2022 Monday, June 13, 2022 Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Capital Region 17.75 17.37 16.35 Central New York 10.89 10.89 10.32 Finger Lakes 10.20 9.90 10.17 Long Island 33.12 31.99 31.16 Mid-Hudson 25.65 25.46 25.26 Mohawk Valley 11.24 11.86 11.75 New York City 38.12 37.41 33.53 North Country 15.48 15.00 14.63 Southern Tier 12.66 12.07 12.12 Western New York 11.79 11.85 11.09 Statewide 28.14 27.60 25.66

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Sunday, June 12, 2022 Monday, June 13, 2022 Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Capital Region 7.08% 7.09% 6.87% Central New York 4.23% 4.23% 3.99% Finger Lakes 5.03% 4.86% 5.01% Long Island 7.53% 7.39% 7.42% Mid-Hudson 5.36% 5.41% 5.29% Mohawk Valley 4.46% 4.39% 4.37% New York City 5.13% 5.15% 5.03% North Country 5.34% 5.22% 5.24% Southern Tier 4.48% 4.05% 4.12% Western New York 6.86% 6.68% 6.54% Statewide 5.49% 5.47% 5.38%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Sunday, June 12, 2022 Monday, June 13, 2022 Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Bronx 3.88% 3.83% 3.85% Kings 4.41% 4.50% 4.58% New York 6.06% 6.06% 5.39% Queens 5.91% 5.86% 5.82% Richmond 5.55% 5.48% 6.02%

Yesterday 5,279 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,491,202. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 66,848 45 Allegany 9,556 7 Broome 50,745 28 Cattaraugus 16,747 13 Cayuga 17,741 9 Chautauqua 25,702 11 Chemung 23,296 17 Chenango 10,216 6 Clinton 18,957 16 Columbia 11,395 17 Cortland 11,625 3 Delaware 8,684 7 Dutchess 70,276 89 Erie 236,096 106 Essex 6,462 9 Franklin 10,406 2 Fulton 13,962 6 Genesee 14,818 4 Greene 9,428 17 Hamilton 940 1 Herkimer 15,269 10 Jefferson 22,317 23 Lewis 6,578 – Livingston 12,689 11 Madison 14,683 3 Monroe 168,987 92 Montgomery 12,973 7 Nassau 448,160 483 Niagara 52,991 27 NYC 2,522,041 2,865 Oneida 60,128 29 Onondaga 124,562 48 Ontario 22,289 17 Orange 115,791 114 Orleans 9,386 5 Oswego 29,510 19 Otsego 11,238 7 Putnam 26,132 26 Rensselaer 35,659 20 Rockland 99,740 73 Saratoga 52,490 30 Schenectady 37,350 29 Schoharie 5,538 2 Schuyler 3,855 1 Seneca 6,559 5 St. Lawrence 23,063 9 Steuben 22,007 15 Suffolk 465,999 453 Sullivan 20,184 24 Tioga 12,107 3 Tompkins 22,363 25 Ulster 35,522 37 Warren 15,639 23 Washington 13,506 10 Wayne 18,997 4 Westchester 278,227 310 Wyoming 8,958 3 Yates 3,815 4

Below is data from yesterday that shows how many hospitalized individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 131 72 55.0% 59 45.0% Central New York 47 28 59.6% 19 40.4% Finger Lakes 241 65 27.0% 176 73.0% Long Island 343 156 45.5% 187 54.5% Mid-Hudson 192 89 46.4% 103 53.6% Mohawk Valley 26 11 42.3% 15 57.7% New York City 736 293 39.8% 443 60.2% North Country 32 17 53.1% 15 46.9% Southern Tier 45 19 42.2% 26 57.8% Western New York 114 44 38.6% 70 61.4% Statewide 1,907 794 41.6% 1,113 58.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, were 7 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,352. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Genesee 1 Kings 2 Richmond 1 Suffolk 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 2,481 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,323 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: