Onondaga County COVID numbers dip despite three new deaths

(WSYR-TV) — One day after Onondaga County announced it eclipsed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths and 100,000 cases, County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Tuesday that two women have died in the hospital and there are 414 new cases.

Of the two women, both in their 60s, only one had underlying conditions, according to McMahon. There was also one long-term care facility death confirmed by the state. As for the new cases, 414 is lower than last week’s Tuesday total (677) and 157 cases lower than Monday.

Hospitalizations are also down to 210 residents, with 38 of them in ICU. 55% of the patients in the ICU are unvaccinated, McMahon says.