(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 57 new COVID-19 cases, marking the fifth consecutive day the number has been below 100. It is the longest such streak since August of 2021

Courtesy of COVID19.Ongov.net

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that 22 of the 57 cases stem from at-home tests. Wednesday’s caseload is the lowest the county has seen since August 3, 2021. 45 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID and three of those patients are in the ICU, according to McMahon.  

“Amazing progress with 7-day average at 11 cases per 100k population,” McMahon tweeted

He also added that there were no new deaths to report. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Wednesday.

“We must keep our guard up and utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Get vaccinated and boosted, get tested especially if you are experiencing symptoms, and stay home if you’re not feeling well. If you do test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:    

  • Cases Per 100k – 40.59
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 31.53
  • Test Results Reported – 154,166
  • Total Positive  7,933
  • Percent Positive  5.77%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.65**
  • Patient Hospitalization –  2,072 (-90)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 321
  • Patients in ICU – 195 (-15)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 71 (-13)   
  • Total Discharges – 310,027 (+364)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 22
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 56,255

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.     

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,670

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.       

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 39,022,728
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,129
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 82,251
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.1% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.5%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.2%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.5%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.7%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.5%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:   

REGION   Sunday, June 5, 2022Monday, June 6, 2022Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Capital Region 25.4424.9025.39
Central New York 10.5710.4811.24
Finger Lakes 12.8412.6512.62
Long Island 36.3838.6137.65
Mid-Hudson 30.2431.0131.31
Mohawk Valley 21.4021.5220.11
New York City 34.2235.7839.77
North Country 17.4617.6617.56
Southern Tier 18.8418.6419.02
Western New York 16.1215.8715.94
Statewide 28.8629.8931.53

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:       

Region Sunday, June 5, 2022Monday, June 6, 2022Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Capital Region8.10%7.84%7.73%
Central New York4.17%4.04%4.10%
Finger Lakes6.33%6.22%5.89%
Long Island8.87%8.94%8.30%
Mid-Hudson7.42%7.10%6.34%
Mohawk Valley6.36%6.20%5.75%
New York City5.13%5.03%4.90%
North Country5.42%5.31%5.18%
Southern Tier5.91%5.75%5.31%
Western New York8.26%8.06%7.65%
Statewide6.07%5.95%5.65%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:       

Borough in NYC Sunday, June 5, 2022Monday, June 6, 2022Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Bronx3.68%3.70%3.55%
Kings4.88%4.63%4.25%
New York6.03%5.91%6.26%
Queens5.58%5.57%5.50%
Richmond5.65%5.71%5.15%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

Yesterday 7,933 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,456,097. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany66,51661
Allegany9,5245
Broome50,59837
Cattaraugus16,6795
Cayuga17,7018
Chautauqua25,61716
Chemung23,21215
Chenango10,1827
Clinton18,83516
Columbia11,33324
Cortland11,5878
Delaware8,6472
Dutchess69,82878
Erie235,364150
Essex6,4177
Franklin10,35710
Fulton13,89812
Genesee14,7897
Greene9,38015
Hamilton9381
Herkimer15,2285
Jefferson22,19924
Lewis6,5673
Livingston12,6522
Madison14,6459
Monroe168,41975
Montgomery12,9155
Nassau444,926600
Niagara52,83662
NYC2,502,3305,148
Oneida59,95432
Onondaga124,21275
Ontario22,20621
Orange115,180119
Orleans9,3586
Oswego29,41613
Otsego11,18710
Putnam25,95923
Rensselaer35,46038
Rockland99,22972
Saratoga52,23553
Schenectady37,17244
Schoharie5,5271
Schuyler3,8451
Seneca6,5336
St. Lawrence22,98110
Steuben21,93610
Suffolk463,039500
Sullivan20,06415
Tioga12,0786
Tompkins22,23822
Ulster35,30834
Warren15,53620
Washington13,44113
Wayne18,9425
Westchester276,199366
Wyoming8,9440
Yates3,7991


Below is data reported yesterday that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:       

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1498557.0%6443.0%
Central New York573357.9%2442.1%
Finger Lakes2476827.5%17972.5%
Long Island36316344.9%20055.1%
Mid-Hudson2218839.8%13360.2%
Mohawk Valley341852.9%1647.1%
New York City73927537.2%46462.8%
North Country412048.8%2151.2%
Southern Tier723143.1%4156.9%
Western New York1495134.2%9865.8%
Statewide2,07283240.2%1,24059.8%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).       

Yesterday, there were 22 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,255. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx2
Essex1
Kings2
Monroe3
New York3
Niagara1
Queens4
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Rockland1
Suffolk1
Ulster1
Grand Total22

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.       

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.       

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.       

Yesterday, 1,951 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,682 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region971,51945892,12152
Central New York651,34127604,46431
Finger Lakes872,68329811,74834
Long Island2,211,7591451,975,228125
Mid-Hudson1,729,157891,524,57977
Mohawk Valley327,9849306,07112
New York City8,143,9521,3897,229,0621,217
North Country308,18222279,56315
Southern Tier447,026159409,19689
Western New York964,43637889,81130
Statewide16,628,0391,95114,921,8431,682
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region558,3083792,834 
Central New York376,5792052,013 
Finger Lakes583,5443223,049 
Long Island1,334,4135085,916 
Mid-Hudson1,042,0526946,708 
Mohawk Valley194,9921371,108 
New York City3,450,6374,48830,285 
North Country176,8521531,379 
Southern Tier264,0921661,632 
Western New York621,3571982,126 
Statewide8,602,8267,25057,050 