(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 57 new COVID-19 cases, marking the fifth consecutive day the number has been below 100. It is the longest such streak since August of 2021.
County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that 22 of the 57 cases stem from at-home tests. Wednesday’s caseload is the lowest the county has seen since August 3, 2021. 45 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID and three of those patients are in the ICU, according to McMahon.
“Amazing progress with 7-day average at 11 cases per 100k population,” McMahon tweeted.
He also added that there were no new deaths to report.
Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Wednesday.
“We must keep our guard up and utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Get vaccinated and boosted, get tested especially if you are experiencing symptoms, and stay home if you’re not feeling well. If you do test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Cases Per 100k – 40.59
- 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 31.53
- Test Results Reported – 154,166
- Total Positive – 7,933
- Percent Positive – 5.77%**
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.65**
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,072 (-90)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 321
- Patients in ICU – 195 (-15)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 71 (-13)
- Total Discharges – 310,027 (+364)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 22
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 56,255
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,670
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 39,022,728
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,129
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 82,251
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.5%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Sunday, June 5, 2022
|Monday, June 6, 2022
|Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|Capital Region
|25.44
|24.90
|25.39
|Central New York
|10.57
|10.48
|11.24
|Finger Lakes
|12.84
|12.65
|12.62
|Long Island
|36.38
|38.61
|37.65
|Mid-Hudson
|30.24
|31.01
|31.31
|Mohawk Valley
|21.40
|21.52
|20.11
|New York City
|34.22
|35.78
|39.77
|North Country
|17.46
|17.66
|17.56
|Southern Tier
|18.84
|18.64
|19.02
|Western New York
|16.12
|15.87
|15.94
|Statewide
|28.86
|29.89
|31.53
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:
|Region
|Sunday, June 5, 2022
|Monday, June 6, 2022
|Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|Capital Region
|8.10%
|7.84%
|7.73%
|Central New York
|4.17%
|4.04%
|4.10%
|Finger Lakes
|6.33%
|6.22%
|5.89%
|Long Island
|8.87%
|8.94%
|8.30%
|Mid-Hudson
|7.42%
|7.10%
|6.34%
|Mohawk Valley
|6.36%
|6.20%
|5.75%
|New York City
|5.13%
|5.03%
|4.90%
|North Country
|5.42%
|5.31%
|5.18%
|Southern Tier
|5.91%
|5.75%
|5.31%
|Western New York
|8.26%
|8.06%
|7.65%
|Statewide
|6.07%
|5.95%
|5.65%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:
|Borough in NYC
|Sunday, June 5, 2022
|Monday, June 6, 2022
|Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|Bronx
|3.68%
|3.70%
|3.55%
|Kings
|4.88%
|4.63%
|4.25%
|New York
|6.03%
|5.91%
|6.26%
|Queens
|5.58%
|5.57%
|5.50%
|Richmond
|5.65%
|5.71%
|5.15%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
Yesterday 7,933 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,456,097. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|66,516
|61
|Allegany
|9,524
|5
|Broome
|50,598
|37
|Cattaraugus
|16,679
|5
|Cayuga
|17,701
|8
|Chautauqua
|25,617
|16
|Chemung
|23,212
|15
|Chenango
|10,182
|7
|Clinton
|18,835
|16
|Columbia
|11,333
|24
|Cortland
|11,587
|8
|Delaware
|8,647
|2
|Dutchess
|69,828
|78
|Erie
|235,364
|150
|Essex
|6,417
|7
|Franklin
|10,357
|10
|Fulton
|13,898
|12
|Genesee
|14,789
|7
|Greene
|9,380
|15
|Hamilton
|938
|1
|Herkimer
|15,228
|5
|Jefferson
|22,199
|24
|Lewis
|6,567
|3
|Livingston
|12,652
|2
|Madison
|14,645
|9
|Monroe
|168,419
|75
|Montgomery
|12,915
|5
|Nassau
|444,926
|600
|Niagara
|52,836
|62
|NYC
|2,502,330
|5,148
|Oneida
|59,954
|32
|Onondaga
|124,212
|75
|Ontario
|22,206
|21
|Orange
|115,180
|119
|Orleans
|9,358
|6
|Oswego
|29,416
|13
|Otsego
|11,187
|10
|Putnam
|25,959
|23
|Rensselaer
|35,460
|38
|Rockland
|99,229
|72
|Saratoga
|52,235
|53
|Schenectady
|37,172
|44
|Schoharie
|5,527
|1
|Schuyler
|3,845
|1
|Seneca
|6,533
|6
|St. Lawrence
|22,981
|10
|Steuben
|21,936
|10
|Suffolk
|463,039
|500
|Sullivan
|20,064
|15
|Tioga
|12,078
|6
|Tompkins
|22,238
|22
|Ulster
|35,308
|34
|Warren
|15,536
|20
|Washington
|13,441
|13
|Wayne
|18,942
|5
|Westchester
|276,199
|366
|Wyoming
|8,944
|0
|Yates
|3,799
|1
Below is data reported yesterday that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|149
|85
|57.0%
|64
|43.0%
|Central New York
|57
|33
|57.9%
|24
|42.1%
|Finger Lakes
|247
|68
|27.5%
|179
|72.5%
|Long Island
|363
|163
|44.9%
|200
|55.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|221
|88
|39.8%
|133
|60.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|34
|18
|52.9%
|16
|47.1%
|New York City
|739
|275
|37.2%
|464
|62.8%
|North Country
|41
|20
|48.8%
|21
|51.2%
|Southern Tier
|72
|31
|43.1%
|41
|56.9%
|Western New York
|149
|51
|34.2%
|98
|65.8%
|Statewide
|2,072
|832
|40.2%
|1,240
|59.8%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
Yesterday, there were 22 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,255. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Essex
|1
|Kings
|2
|Monroe
|3
|New York
|3
|Niagara
|1
|Queens
|4
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Grand Total
|22
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.
Yesterday, 1,951 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,682 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|971,519
|45
|892,121
|52
|Central New York
|651,341
|27
|604,464
|31
|Finger Lakes
|872,683
|29
|811,748
|34
|Long Island
|2,211,759
|145
|1,975,228
|125
|Mid-Hudson
|1,729,157
|89
|1,524,579
|77
|Mohawk Valley
|327,984
|9
|306,071
|12
|New York City
|8,143,952
|1,389
|7,229,062
|1,217
|North Country
|308,182
|22
|279,563
|15
|Southern Tier
|447,026
|159
|409,196
|89
|Western New York
|964,436
|37
|889,811
|30
|Statewide
|16,628,039
|1,951
|14,921,843
|1,682
|Booster/Additional Shots
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|558,308
|379
|2,834
|Central New York
|376,579
|205
|2,013
|Finger Lakes
|583,544
|322
|3,049
|Long Island
|1,334,413
|508
|5,916
|Mid-Hudson
|1,042,052
|694
|6,708
|Mohawk Valley
|194,992
|137
|1,108
|New York City
|3,450,637
|4,488
|30,285
|North Country
|176,852
|153
|1,379
|Southern Tier
|264,092
|166
|1,632
|Western New York
|621,357
|198
|2,126
|Statewide
|8,602,826
|7,250
|57,050