(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 57 new COVID-19 cases, marking the fifth consecutive day the number has been below 100. It is the longest such streak since August of 2021.

Courtesy of COVID19.Ongov.net

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that 22 of the 57 cases stem from at-home tests. Wednesday’s caseload is the lowest the county has seen since August 3, 2021. 45 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID and three of those patients are in the ICU, according to McMahon.

“Amazing progress with 7-day average at 11 cases per 100k population,” McMahon tweeted.

He also added that there were no new deaths to report.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Wednesday.

“We must keep our guard up and utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Get vaccinated and boosted, get tested especially if you are experiencing symptoms, and stay home if you’re not feeling well. If you do test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 40.59

– 40.59 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 31.53

– 31.53 Test Results Reported – 154,166

– 154,166 Total Positive – 7,933

7,933 Percent Positive – 5.77%**

– 5.77%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.65**

– 5.65** Patient Hospitalization – 2,072 (-90)

– 2,072 (-90) Patients Newly Admitted – 321

– 321 Patients in ICU – 195 (-15)

– 195 (-15) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 71 (-13)

– 71 (-13) Total Discharges – 310,027 (+364)

– 310,027 (+364) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 22

– 22 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 56,255

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,670

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 39,022,728

– 39,022,728 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,129

– 11,129 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 82,251

– 82,251 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%

– 92.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.1%

– 84.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.5%

– 87.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.5%

– 79.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%

– 72.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.2%

– 82.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.5%

– 74.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.7%

– 90.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Sunday, June 5, 2022 Monday, June 6, 2022 Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Capital Region 25.44 24.90 25.39 Central New York 10.57 10.48 11.24 Finger Lakes 12.84 12.65 12.62 Long Island 36.38 38.61 37.65 Mid-Hudson 30.24 31.01 31.31 Mohawk Valley 21.40 21.52 20.11 New York City 34.22 35.78 39.77 North Country 17.46 17.66 17.56 Southern Tier 18.84 18.64 19.02 Western New York 16.12 15.87 15.94 Statewide 28.86 29.89 31.53

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Sunday, June 5, 2022 Monday, June 6, 2022 Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Capital Region 8.10% 7.84% 7.73% Central New York 4.17% 4.04% 4.10% Finger Lakes 6.33% 6.22% 5.89% Long Island 8.87% 8.94% 8.30% Mid-Hudson 7.42% 7.10% 6.34% Mohawk Valley 6.36% 6.20% 5.75% New York City 5.13% 5.03% 4.90% North Country 5.42% 5.31% 5.18% Southern Tier 5.91% 5.75% 5.31% Western New York 8.26% 8.06% 7.65% Statewide 6.07% 5.95% 5.65%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Sunday, June 5, 2022 Monday, June 6, 2022 Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Bronx 3.68% 3.70% 3.55% Kings 4.88% 4.63% 4.25% New York 6.03% 5.91% 6.26% Queens 5.58% 5.57% 5.50% Richmond 5.65% 5.71% 5.15%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 7,933 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,456,097. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 66,516 61 Allegany 9,524 5 Broome 50,598 37 Cattaraugus 16,679 5 Cayuga 17,701 8 Chautauqua 25,617 16 Chemung 23,212 15 Chenango 10,182 7 Clinton 18,835 16 Columbia 11,333 24 Cortland 11,587 8 Delaware 8,647 2 Dutchess 69,828 78 Erie 235,364 150 Essex 6,417 7 Franklin 10,357 10 Fulton 13,898 12 Genesee 14,789 7 Greene 9,380 15 Hamilton 938 1 Herkimer 15,228 5 Jefferson 22,199 24 Lewis 6,567 3 Livingston 12,652 2 Madison 14,645 9 Monroe 168,419 75 Montgomery 12,915 5 Nassau 444,926 600 Niagara 52,836 62 NYC 2,502,330 5,148 Oneida 59,954 32 Onondaga 124,212 75 Ontario 22,206 21 Orange 115,180 119 Orleans 9,358 6 Oswego 29,416 13 Otsego 11,187 10 Putnam 25,959 23 Rensselaer 35,460 38 Rockland 99,229 72 Saratoga 52,235 53 Schenectady 37,172 44 Schoharie 5,527 1 Schuyler 3,845 1 Seneca 6,533 6 St. Lawrence 22,981 10 Steuben 21,936 10 Suffolk 463,039 500 Sullivan 20,064 15 Tioga 12,078 6 Tompkins 22,238 22 Ulster 35,308 34 Warren 15,536 20 Washington 13,441 13 Wayne 18,942 5 Westchester 276,199 366 Wyoming 8,944 0 Yates 3,799 1



Below is data reported yesterday that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 149 85 57.0% 64 43.0% Central New York 57 33 57.9% 24 42.1% Finger Lakes 247 68 27.5% 179 72.5% Long Island 363 163 44.9% 200 55.1% Mid-Hudson 221 88 39.8% 133 60.2% Mohawk Valley 34 18 52.9% 16 47.1% New York City 739 275 37.2% 464 62.8% North Country 41 20 48.8% 21 51.2% Southern Tier 72 31 43.1% 41 56.9% Western New York 149 51 34.2% 98 65.8% Statewide 2,072 832 40.2% 1,240 59.8%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, there were 22 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,255. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 2 Essex 1 Kings 2 Monroe 3 New York 3 Niagara 1 Queens 4 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 1 Grand Total 22

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 1,951 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,682 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: