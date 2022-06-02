(WSYR-TV) — COVID cases continue to trend downward with 45 residents hospitalized in Onondaga County. Seven of those patients are in the ICU, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon.

McMahon tweeted Thursday that 115 people in the county tested positive for COVID, with 39 of those positive results stemming from at-home tests. He also reported that there were no new COVID-19 deaths to report.

As for the caseload per 100k of the population, that number sits at 15.6.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Thursday.

“While numbers are heading in the right direction, we remain vigilant against this virus and continue to boost our preparedness for any potential surges later this year,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage New Yorkers to keep using the tools we have available to us to keep each other safe and healthy. Be sure to get fully vaccinated and keep up to date with booster doses to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious illness and hospitalization. Test often, especially if you are experiencing symptoms, and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 29.74

Test Results Reported – 98,261

Total Positive – 5,812

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,655

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,956,967

– 38,956,967 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 16,490

– 16,490 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 108,338

– 108,338 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%

– 92.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.4%

– 87.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.7%

– 83.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.6%

– 73.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%

– 82.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.5%

– 74.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.6%

– 90.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Monday, May 30, 2022 Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Capital Region 32.79 30.44 27.10 Central New York 16.30 14.48 13.41 Finger Lakes 18.98 16.16 14.39 Long Island 44.57 41.83 37.92 Mid-Hudson 36.09 33.64 32.40 Mohawk Valley 23.40 22.31 25.55 New York City 39.64 37.50 34.54 North Country 22.67 20.73 20.12 Southern Tier 26.40 22.48 22.09 Western New York 24.75 22.65 20.06 Statewide 35.10 32.78 30.32

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Monday, May 30, 2022 Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Capital Region 9.63% 9.40% 9.06% Central New York 5.70% 5.48% 5.79% Finger Lakes 8.03% 7.89% 7.54% Long Island 9.80% 9.75% 9.45% Mid-Hudson 7.30% 7.23% 7.67% Mohawk Valley 7.54% 7.53% 7.74% New York City 5.68% 5.78% 5.61% North Country 6.62% 6.28% 6.88% Southern Tier 7.17% 7.28% 7.04% Western New York 10.67% 10.46% 10.25% Statewide 6.82% 6.85% 6.73%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Monday, May 30, 2022 Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Bronx 4.01% 4.15% 4.07% Kings 5.59% 5.80% 5.28% New York 6.46% 6.49% 6.51% Queens 6.03% 6.09% 6.20% Richmond 6.43% 6.36% 6.11%

Yesterday 5,812 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,418,774. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 66,065 98 Allegany 9,499 5 Broome 50,431 46 Cattaraugus 16,614 23 Cayuga 17,665 6 Chautauqua 25,507 38 Chemung 23,120 22 Chenango 10,137 20 Clinton 18,690 30 Columbia 11,233 9 Cortland 11,557 5 Delaware 8,604 27 Dutchess 69,355 86 Erie 234,487 176 Essex 6,369 12 Franklin 10,316 8 Fulton 13,828 24 Genesee 14,749 15 Greene 9,329 – Hamilton 933 1 Herkimer 15,194 51 Jefferson 22,102 12 Lewis 6,545 8 Livingston 12,612 6 Madison 14,597 6 Monroe 167,819 102 Montgomery 12,859 13 Nassau 441,445 531 Niagara 52,642 28 NYC 2,481,435 2,484 Oneida 59,781 136 Onondaga 123,896 75 Ontario 22,114 12 Orange 114,536 193 Orleans 9,337 8 Oswego 29,344 16 Otsego 11,113 24 Putnam 25,797 55 Rensselaer 35,190 49 Rockland 98,703 99 Saratoga 51,926 61 Schenectady 36,931 86 Schoharie 5,507 8 Schuyler 3,830 8 Seneca 6,505 4 St. Lawrence 22,916 21 Steuben 21,850 26 Suffolk 459,981 414 Sullivan 19,947 40 Tioga 12,032 14 Tompkins 22,105 53 Ulster 35,085 49 Warren 15,453 33 Washington 13,370 16 Wayne 18,891 13 Westchester 274,175 398 Wyoming 8,928 8 Yates 3,793 1



Below is data reported yesterday that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 162 99 61.1% 63 38.9% Central New York 61 34 55.7% 27 44.3% Finger Lakes 312 87 27.9% 225 72.1% Long Island 424 179 42.2% 245 57.8% Mid-Hudson 263 125 47.5% 138 52.5% Mohawk Valley 53 29 54.7% 24 45.3% New York City 822 323 39.3% 499 60.7% North Country 60 35 58.3% 25 41.7% Southern Tier 68 28 41.2% 40 58.8% Western New York 184 70 38.0% 114 62.0% Statewide 2,409 1,009 41.9% 1,400 58.1%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, there were 20 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,128. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Erie 1 Essex 1 Monroe 6 Nassau 1 New York 1 Orange 1 Queens 2 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Steuben 1 Sullivan 1 Ulster 1 Westchester 1 Grand Total 20

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 2,366 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,179 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: