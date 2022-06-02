(WSYR-TV) — COVID cases continue to trend downward with 45 residents hospitalized in Onondaga County. Seven of those patients are in the ICU, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon. 

McMahon tweeted Thursday that 115 people in the county tested positive for COVID, with 39 of those positive results stemming from at-home tests. He also reported that there were no new COVID-19 deaths to report. 

As for the caseload per 100k of the population, that number sits at 15.6. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Thursday.

“While numbers are heading in the right direction, we remain vigilant against this virus and continue to boost our preparedness for any potential surges later this year,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage New Yorkers to keep using the tools we have available to us to keep each other safe and healthy. Be sure to get fully vaccinated and keep up to date with booster doses to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious illness and hospitalization. Test often, especially if you are experiencing symptoms, and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 29.74
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 30.32
  • Test Results Reported – 98,261
  • Total Positive – 5,812
  • Percent Positive – 5.78%**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.73%**
  • Patient Hospitalization –  2,409 (-50)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 425
  • Patients in ICU – 219 (-19)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 80 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 308,012 (+412)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 20
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 56,128

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.    

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,655

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,956,967
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 16,490
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 108,338
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.6%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.6%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.4%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Monday, May 30, 2022Tuesday, May 31, 2022Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Capital Region32.7930.4427.10
Central New York16.3014.4813.41
Finger Lakes18.9816.1614.39
Long Island44.5741.8337.92
Mid-Hudson36.0933.6432.40
Mohawk Valley23.4022.3125.55
New York City39.6437.5034.54
North Country22.6720.7320.12
Southern Tier26.4022.4822.09
Western New York24.7522.6520.06
Statewide35.1032.7830.32

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

RegionMonday, May 30, 2022Tuesday, May 31, 2022Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Capital Region9.63%9.40%9.06%
Central New York5.70%5.48%5.79%
Finger Lakes8.03%7.89%7.54%
Long Island9.80%9.75%9.45%
Mid-Hudson7.30%7.23%7.67%
Mohawk Valley7.54%7.53%7.74%
New York City5.68%5.78%5.61%
North Country6.62%6.28%6.88%
Southern Tier7.17%7.28%7.04%
Western New York10.67%10.46%10.25%
Statewide6.82%6.85%6.73%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYCMonday, May 30, 2022Tuesday, May 31, 2022Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Bronx4.01%4.15%4.07%
Kings5.59%5.80%5.28%
New York6.46%6.49%6.51%
Queens6.03%6.09%6.20%
Richmond6.43%6.36%6.11%

Yesterday 5,812 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,418,774. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany66,06598
Allegany9,4995
Broome50,43146
Cattaraugus16,61423
Cayuga17,6656
Chautauqua25,50738
Chemung23,12022
Chenango10,13720
Clinton18,69030
Columbia11,2339
Cortland11,5575
Delaware8,60427
Dutchess69,35586
Erie234,487176
Essex6,36912
Franklin10,3168
Fulton13,82824
Genesee14,74915
Greene9,329
Hamilton9331
Herkimer15,19451
Jefferson22,10212
Lewis6,5458
Livingston12,6126
Madison14,5976
Monroe167,819102
Montgomery12,85913
Nassau441,445531
Niagara52,64228
NYC2,481,4352,484
Oneida59,781136
Onondaga123,89675
Ontario22,11412
Orange114,536193
Orleans9,3378
Oswego29,34416
Otsego11,11324
Putnam25,79755
Rensselaer35,19049
Rockland98,70399
Saratoga51,92661
Schenectady36,93186
Schoharie5,5078
Schuyler3,8308
Seneca6,5054
St. Lawrence22,91621
Steuben21,85026
Suffolk459,981414
Sullivan19,94740
Tioga12,03214
Tompkins22,10553
Ulster35,08549
Warren15,45333
Washington13,37016
Wayne18,89113
Westchester274,175398
Wyoming8,9288
Yates3,7931


Below is data reported yesterday that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1629961.1%6338.9%
Central New York613455.7%2744.3%
Finger Lakes3128727.9%22572.1%
Long Island42417942.2%24557.8%
Mid-Hudson26312547.5%13852.5%
Mohawk Valley532954.7%2445.3%
New York City82232339.3%49960.7%
North Country603558.3%2541.7%
Southern Tier682841.2%4058.8%
Western New York1847038.0%11462.0%
Statewide2,4091,00941.9%1,40058.1%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, there were 20 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,128. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths    
Bronx1    
Erie1    
Essex1    
Monroe6    
Nassau1    
New York1    
Orange1    
Queens2    
Rensselaer1    
Richmond1    
Steuben1    
Sullivan1    
Ulster1    
Westchester1    
Grand Total20    

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.      

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.      

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.      

Yesterday, 2,366 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,179 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region971,33085891,88995  
Central New York651,18357604,28984  
Finger Lakes872,42397811,49187  
Long Island2,210,9083321,974,451261  
Mid-Hudson1,728,4772451,523,751226  
Mohawk Valley327,90044305,97949  
New York City8,136,7331,2707,223,0581,127  
North Country308,05531279,44142  
Southern Tier446,467120408,760118  
Western New York964,26985889,61990  
Statewide16,617,7452,36614,912,7282,179  
       
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region556,2878135,162   
Central New York375,1475813,234   
Finger Lakes581,4971,0025,003   
Long Island1,330,3431,84611,743   
Mid-Hudson1,036,8471,50310,624   
Mohawk Valley194,2053211,586   
New York City3,424,6164,26433,375   
North Country175,7813081,755   
Southern Tier262,8804202,584   
Western New York619,8055744,976   
Statewide8,557,40811,63280,042   

 