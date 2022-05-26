(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced its latest COVID-19 numbers, and it features a slight uptick in numbers and two deaths.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that two men in their 60s and 70s died, but there was no word on if they had any underlying conditions.

According to McMahon, 155 residents tested positive for COVID, with 36 of the positive results stemming from at-home tests. Thursday numbers mark an increase of 39 cases compared to Wednesday.

“On a positive note, 22.6 cases per 100k population over last 7 days,” McMahon tweeted.

56 people are currently in Onondaga hospitals with COVID and six of those patients are in the ICU, McMahon said.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Thursday.

“As we head into the Memorial Day weekend and prepare to travel and gather with loved ones, I encourage everyone to continue taking advantage of the tools we have available to protect against and treat COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “The best way to avoid serious illness from COVID-19 is by keeping up to date with your vaccination and booster doses. Tests can help stop the spread to our vulnerable loved ones, so let’s keep using this critical tool. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about treatments. Let’s continue to look out for each as we work to move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 46.93

– 46.93 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 42.81

– 42.81 Test Results Reported – 132,106

– 132,106 Total Positive – 9,172

9,172 Percent Positive – 6.59%**

6.59%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.68%**

– 7.68%** Patient Hospitalization – 2,518 (-135)

– 2,518 (-135) Patients Newly Admitted – 436

– 436 Patients in ICU – 243 (+9)

– 243 (+9) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 91 (-1)

– 91 (-1) Total Discharges – 305,841 (+518)

– 305,841 (+518) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16

– 16 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 56,004

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,485

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,848,629

– 38,848,629 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 30,820

– 30,820 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 112,570

– 112,570 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%

– 92.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.3%

– 87.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.5%

– 83.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.5%

– 73.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%

– 82.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.4%

– 74.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.5%

– 90.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Monday, May 23, 2022 Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Capital Region 47.15 44.60 41.91 Central New York 22.44 21.79 19.62 Finger Lakes 29.75 28.17 26.60 Long Island 58.49 58.29 57.36 Mid-Hudson 46.16 45.60 43.86 Mohawk Valley 32.88 31.53 29.00 New York City 47.19 46.30 45.47 North Country 29.53 29.84 26.94 Southern Tier 40.44 38.57 35.70 Western New York 42.34 39.02 35.72 Statewide 45.36 44.29 42.81

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Monday, May 23, 2022 Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Capital Region 11.51% 11.03% 10.65% Central New York 6.42% 6.35% 5.79% Finger Lakes 11.06% 10.50% 10.10% Long Island 10.53% 10.64% 10.68% Mid-Hudson 9.62% 9.72% 8.68% Mohawk Valley 8.69% 8.50% 8.09% New York City 6.32% 6.37% 6.18% North Country 7.68% 7.62% 6.83% Southern Tier 9.06% 8.36% 8.04% Western New York 14.61% 14.14% 12.95% Statewide 8.04% 8.03% 7.68%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Monday, May 23, 2022 Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Bronx 4.50% 4.55% 4.30% Kings 6.49% 6.46% 6.28% New York 6.80% 6.79% 6.74% Queens 6.54% 6.70% 6.48% Richmond 7.59% 7.63% 7.50%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 9,172 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,377,292. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 65,501 163 Allegany 9,456 13 Broome 50,175 58 Cattaraugus 16,499 24 Cayuga 17,618 18 Chautauqua 25,289 38 Chemung 23,009 27 Chenango 10,072 14 Clinton 18,518 27 Columbia 11,166 21 Cortland 11,507 9 Delaware 8,521 27 Dutchess 68,844 139 Erie 233,171 361 Essex 6,294 13 Franklin 10,251 15 Fulton 13,720 22 Genesee 14,689 16 Greene 9,287 10 Hamilton 931 1 Herkimer 15,050 11 Jefferson 21,966 33 Lewis 6,524 6 Livingston 12,557 15 Madison 14,553 13 Monroe 167,014 208 Montgomery 12,771 25 Nassau 437,519 857 Niagara 52,394 84 NYC 2,461,131 4,229 Oneida 59,387 52 Onondaga 123,413 96 Ontario 22,018 24 Orange 113,694 175 Orleans 9,299 12 Oswego 29,240 30 Otsego 11,008 28 Putnam 25,565 43 Rensselaer 34,909 160 Rockland 98,045 151 Saratoga 51,497 113 Schenectady 36,533 80 Schoharie 5,478 8 Schuyler 3,803 5 Seneca 6,484 4 St. Lawrence 22,797 15 Steuben 21,695 31 Suffolk 456,370 865 Sullivan 19,752 42 Tioga 11,972 19 Tompkins 21,883 52 Ulster 34,775 67 Warren 15,292 36 Washington 13,254 23 Wayne 18,810 15 Westchester 271,657 505 Wyoming 8,885 22 Yates 3,780 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 175 110 62.9% 65 37.1% Central New York 77 38 49.4% 39 50.6% Finger Lakes 340 97 28.5% 243 71.5% Long Island 461 206 44.7% 255 55.3% Mid-Hudson 225 96 42.7% 129 57.3% Mohawk Valley 32 17 53.1% 15 46.9% New York City 809 305 37.7% 504 62.3% North Country 69 38 55.1% 31 44.9% Southern Tier 83 38 45.8% 45 54.2% Western New York 247 109 44.1% 138 55.9% Statewide 2,518 1,054 41.9% 1,464 58.1%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 16 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,004. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Erie 1 Kings 3 Nassau 1 Onondaga 1 Queens 2 Richmond 2 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 3 Grand Total 16

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 4,098 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,311 completed their vaccine series.