(WSYR-TV) — After this past weekend saw nearly 900 positive tests, Onondaga County’s COVID numbers now see a decline in many areas.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Tuesday that 165 people tested positive via lab results Tuesday with an additional 32 at-home tests – both numbers are down from this weekend. McMahon also noted that 99 county residents are in the hospital with COVID and 11 of those patients are in the ICU. Once again, both of those numbers are down. There are also no new deaths to report.

According to the county’s COVID statistics page, the 99 hospitalized with the coronavirus is the lowest number Onondaga County has seen since April 23 when 97 residents were in the hospital.