Onondaga County Exec. envisions opening multiple sites to help administer vaccine once it’s approved

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the world waits for a coronavirus vaccination to be discovered, tested, approved, and produced, the Onondaga County Executive says his team is already planning to play a role in administering the shot.

County Executive Ryan McMahon said at his briefing Thursday that while the State of New York will likely dictate how the vaccination is rolled out, he suspects local county governments will be relied on to get it distributed to the appropriate people.

He said, “The CDC guidance leans on local health departments pretty strongly.”

It’s very early in the planning stages, but McMahon envisions multiple sites opening up for people to drive through and get the vaccination, similar to how the county has managed testing sites at the Syracuse Community Health Center and more recently NBT Bank Stadium.

“The State of New York is going to need to work with the counties. We have the emergency management departments, the health departments. They’re the regulatory agency, so they don’t have the personnel doing the boots on the groundwork for the most part. That’s who we are. That’s how we team up and work together,” McMahon said.

While several national drug companies have vaccination trials ongoing, some showing positive progress, there’s no real timeline as to when an effective and safe version will be approved.

Upstate Medical University’s Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Stephen Thomas has previously told NewsChannel 9 that distributing the vaccine to millions of people is equally as important, and perhaps as challenging, as the first step of developing a shot.

