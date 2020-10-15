Onondaga County Exec. hopes Syracuse is more like Canada when it comes to outdoor dining this winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive admits he’s worried about what the winter weather will mean for local restaurants that relied on outdoor dining during the pandemic.

At his briefing on Thursday, the county executive says he’s in the early planning stages of combining public and private funding in the form of grants to restaurants to help them purchase heaters and tents to keep outdoor dining more pleasant through the colder months.

McMahon said, “We’re not great at embracing winter even though we know it’s coming every year…

This might be an opportunity where we’re forced to embrace it.”

The county executive cited cities in Canada where, he says, outdoor dining is the “norm” in the winter.

“You have a fire pit or a heater. You have your jacket on, You have a nice meal. Maybe a cocktail to keep you warm. That’s what Ottawa does and Quebec City and Montreal and Toronto.”

Over the late spring, summer, and early fall, many Downtown Syracuse restaurants had the ability to expand their outdoor dining footprint to offset losses of state-mandated capacity restrictions inside and people being nervous about enclosed spaces during a pandemic.

In Armory Square, Pastabilities and Kitty Hoynes put faux grass right on street parking spots for tables. In the Tipperary Hill neighborhood, Coleman’s used its parking lot.

