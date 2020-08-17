Onondaga County Executive encouraging residents to get tested for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Not sure if you’d head to a gym or out to the lanes? Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is encouraging you to, but safely.

On Sunday, McMahon tweeted, “Go out and get your ‘back to the gym COVID test’  then support your local bowling alley afterward.”

The executive also said that if you’re feeling those summer sniffles that usually come with allergies, you should still go get tested, as the overlap with symptoms is causing spread.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected