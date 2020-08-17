Onondaga County Executive encouraging residents to get tested for COVID-19

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Not sure if you’d head to a gym or out to the lanes? Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is encouraging you to, but safely.

On Sunday, McMahon tweeted, “Go out and get your ‘back to the gym COVID test’ then support your local bowling alley afterward.”

Big Day Tomorrow with Gym Guidance coming out. Lets support our Gyms. Please consider getting a "Back to the Gym Covid Test".



When you are done with your workout please consider supporting your local Bowling Alley. — Ryan McMahon (@CHM_McMahon) August 17, 2020

The executive also said that if you’re feeling those summer sniffles that usually come with allergies, you should still go get tested, as the overlap with symptoms is causing spread.