Onondaga County Executive: ‘It’s a complicated day,’ 61 new COVID-19 cases

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive called Wednesday a bad day with the virus. One woman has died and 61 new people are now fighting the virus.
The woman who died was 81-years-old. The last COVID-19 death in Onondaga County was on Sept. 27, 2020.
Five more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, which brings that total to 23.
The county infection rate is now standing at 1.2% in a rolling seven-day average.
40 of the new cases are from community spread, 20 are from un unknown source and eight other cases are from travel.
