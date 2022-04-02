SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has announced a drive-thru distribution site COVID-19 tests and KN95 masks for Onondaga County.

On Monday, April 4, starting at 9:30 a.m., you can get COVID-19 tests and KN95 masks at the New York State Fair Orange Lot. It will be limited to two kits (four total tests) per car and masks will be distributed as quantities allow, the Office of the County Executive shares.

Tests will be distributed until noon and residents are asked to arrive no earlier than 9:30 a.m.

This news comes on the heels of the New York State Department of Health recommending that all of the Central New York region return to wearing masks while indoors.

“The high number of COVID-19 cases in Central New York suggests that transmission of the virus is widespread throughout the region, and levels remain above the state average,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “The good news is we have tools to address this. I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and take steps to protect themselves and their families by getting a COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose when eligible, getting a test following exposure or when developing symptoms, staying home and isolating when symptomatic, talking to your healthcare provider about treatment if you do test positive, and recommend wearing a mask regardless of vaccination status in public indoor places. Treatment is widely available and works best if taken within five days of symptom onset, so get tested quickly after symptoms arise.”

Onondaga County has the highest 7-day percentage rate of positive COVID cases in the entire state. This week, the state revealed that a reason for the high numbers is that Onondaga County is one of the only counties that include at-home testing numbers. Though, even with those numbers subtracted, Onondaga’s percentage still remains the highest in the state.