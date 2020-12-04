Onondaga County Executive: ShoppingTown Mall could be used as COVID-19 vaccination site

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive is considering using ShoppingTown Mall as a site to vaccine people against COVID-19.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, McMahon said if his deal to buy the dying mall is approve, its first use could be a vaccination site.

On December 14, a bankruptcy judge will consider Onondaga County’s plan to buy ShoppingTown Mall from owners Moonbeam Capital.

The County Executive plans to turn the mall over to a developer who will redesign and repurpose the property, after years of neglect and unpaid taxes by the outgoing owner.

Thursday, an advisor to Governor Andrew Cuomo and member of the state’s Coronavirus Task Force, Gareth Rhodes, says Central New York will receive some of the first batch of vaccines expected in less than two weeks.

McMahon says he’s also been given the reassurances he expects from state government that Onondaga County will get its fair share of the earliest vaccines.

“I have every faith that Central New Yorkers will get the vaccine at the same time New York City residents or Long Island residents will, as well,” McMahon said Friday. “I think that’s not going to be an issue.”

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer could be made available to New Yorkers in less than two weeks.

High risk populations, like nursing home residents and healthcare workers, will receive the COVID-19 vaccine first, but McMahon said he needs the rest of the population to want to get the vaccine as well.

“We need to get most of the public to want to participate in this to have the necessary outcomes, so we can have our lives back in 2021,” McMahon said.