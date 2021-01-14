Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivers a COVID briefing at 3 p.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will deliver a COVID brief at 3 p.m. Thursday.

You can watch it in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected