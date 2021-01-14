Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivers a COVID briefing at 3 p.m. Coronavirus Posted: Jan 14, 2021 / 02:36 PM EST / Updated: Jan 14, 2021 / 02:36 PM EST Interactive Coronavirus Maps Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will deliver a COVID brief at 3 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it in the player above.
