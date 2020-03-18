Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon discusses the coronavirus on NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon joined NewsChannel 9 anchor Christie Casciano on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus, and it’s impact on the county.
Their discussion, which you can watch in its entirety in the video above, talks about the six confirmed cases in Onondaga County. They also discuss what the next steps for Onondaga County could be, how the virus has made decision making more difficult within the county and why you should not be panic buying at the grocery store.
As of Sunday at 3 p.m., there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County.
