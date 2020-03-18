Closings
There are currently 35 active closings. Click for more details.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon discusses the coronavirus on NewsChannel 9

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon joined NewsChannel 9 anchor Christie Casciano on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus, and it’s impact on the county.

Their discussion, which you can watch in its entirety in the video above, talks about the six confirmed cases in Onondaga County. They also discuss what the next steps for Onondaga County could be, how the virus has made decision making more difficult within the county and why you should not be panic buying at the grocery store.

As of Sunday at 3 p.m., there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected