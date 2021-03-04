Onondaga County Health Department releases new guidance for in-person learning

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, the Onondaga County Health Department released new guidance aimed at increasing the number of students in classrooms for in-person learning.

One of the recommendations in the guidance is to allow only three feet of space between students. Originally, six feet was the standard. Face coverings must still be worn, and schools will still have to follow protocols about hand washing, temperature checks, and testing.

The guidance still recommends adults stay six feet apart from each other and from students.

The new guidance also requires physical barriers–like Plexiglas partitions– between students seated closer than six feet. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says Onondaga County will pay for the cost of the barriers schools need to reopen.

Most importantly, McMahon says the decision to reduce the distances between students and go to in-person learning is up to the school districts in Onondaga County, and not county officials. Superintendents are encouraged to discuss their plans with all stakeholders in the district.

McMahon says it will take time to come up with a plans and the barriers to make it work.

Both McMahon and Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta say the data shows that there was no difference in transmission rates between students who had learned online and those who attended schools.

You can read the guidance below: