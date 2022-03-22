Onondaga County reports one new COVID death and 70+ plus new cases

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 numbers have been falling, but here in Onondaga County, despite the lowering numbers in caseload and hospitalizations, the 7-day positive percentage rate remains the highest in the state.

We don’t know exactly why, but Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out his two cents how to combat it.

“We are seeing an uptick in cases with this contagious variant. People should test when sick and stay home. We have plenty of at-home tests if people want them and KN-95 masks. Please consider a booster shot if you have not received one.” Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

McMahon also stated that there were 72 new cases Tuesday with 89% of them from people under the age of 69. 57 residents are currently in the hospital with 11 of those patients in the ICU.

“These numbers do include people who test(ed) positive for COVID but may be in the hospital for other ailments,” McMahon tweeted.

Onondaga County did lose another resident to the coronavirus. It was a 70-year-old person with underlying conditions, according to McMahon.