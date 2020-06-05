Onondaga County Executive signs an order easing the path to outdoor dining

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Restaurants in Onondaga County that want to serve food outdoors can do so immediately.

Friday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon signed an executive order that clears the legal and permit hurdles a restaurant or bar might typically have to go through in order to serve food outdoors.

In a news release, McMahon said, “Our local restaurants are ready to open and begin serving customers. While we are still unable to have indoor dining, this Executive Order will allow for many

of our local restaurants, who otherwise couldn’t due to local regulations or ordinances, to begin

serving customers outdoors. This will also allow for them to start bringing in desperately needed

revenue.”

McMahon continued, “Our community has shown throughout this entire pandemic our ability to behave responsibly and in the best interest of public health. As we continue to reopen our economy, I am confident that this Executive Order will not only help many of our struggling local restaurants, but prove once again that Central New York is able to continue reopening in a safe and responsible way.”

Earlier this week New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that outdoor dining was acceptable under Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan.

The Executive Order still requires restaurants to comply with social distancing, face-covering, and disinfection guidelines.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9