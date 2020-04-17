Onondaga County Executive worried about spreading of coronavirus in nursing homes

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive is under the impression one of the latest deaths in the county was someone at a nursing home, which is one of the reasons nursing homes are his biggest worry right now.

Executive Ryan McMahon wants all nursing home staff members tested, even if they don’t feel sick, so they can be sent home if they test positive. He wants to find people who can work in these nursing homes to care for residents if the normal staff has too many people out sick, even though the dozen or so nursing homes in Onondaga County are the state’s responsibility.

“We have not had the type of outbreaks that these other counties have had. I don’t want to have that, so how can I help get out in front of this,” McMahon said.

The County Executive says nursing homes have isolation capabilities for sick residents and there are companies that will go in to test for COVID-19.