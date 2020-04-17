Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Onondaga County Executive worried about spreading of coronavirus in nursing homes

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive is under the impression one of the latest deaths in the county was someone at a nursing home, which is one of the reasons nursing homes are his biggest worry right now.

Executive Ryan McMahon wants all nursing home staff members tested, even if they don’t feel sick, so they can be sent home if they test positive. He wants to find people who can work in these nursing homes to care for residents if the normal staff has too many people out sick, even though the dozen or so nursing homes in Onondaga County are the state’s responsibility.

“We have not had the type of outbreaks that these other counties have had. I don’t want to have that, so how can I help get out in front of this,” McMahon said.

The County Executive says nursing homes have isolation capabilities for sick residents and there are companies that will go in to test for COVID-19.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected