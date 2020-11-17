Onondaga County expands COVID-19 testing options

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last week was the busiest week throughout the entire pandemic for COVID-19 testing in Onondaga County, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon. If you plan to get tested, there are some changes you need to know about.

Outside of urgent care centers and private practices, there are three main places in Onondaga County where COVID-19 testing is offered. That is at the Syracuse Community Health Center, the Regional Market F-Shed, and at the Oncenter. Beginning Tuesday, each serves a different purpose.

The Oncenter is doing asymptomatic rapid testing, which means you don’t have to have any symptoms of COVID-19. This kind of rapid test is very limited and they’re expanding capacity to be able to do around 450 tests per day. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You have to register to get a test here.

At the F-Shed at the Regional Market, they are doing symptomatic testing only. That means you’ve either experienced COVID-19 symptoms or you’ve been directly exposed to someone who has it. This location will also still be offering the K-12 student saliva testing, which McMahon says there is a high demand for.

The Syracuse Community Health Center is doing both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. You can drive up or walk up to that site.

However, things will run a little more smoothly if you register before you visit any of those three locations.

“You drive up and you’re in line and then you’re not registered and you need to preregister and then that person has to get out of line and leave and that’s what slows these things down,” McMahon said.

As for the yellow zone school testing, the state has modified its guidance so if the schools within the yellow zone can lower their positivity rate within two weeks, they don’t have to do weekly testing anymore. For now, it will continue in Onondaga County throughout next week.