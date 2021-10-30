Onondaga County expands vaccine clinics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County will expand its its COVID-19 vaccine clinics for next week to help those eligible for booster shots.

The Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the week of November 1 will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. The clinic will be offering first, second, third (for immunocompromised individuals), and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. This clinic serves those ages 12 and up. Register for an appointment today at HERE.

“We know that the vaccine is the best tool we have to fight COVID-19. With the expansion of those eligible for the booster shot, Onondaga County will once again step up to ensure that folks can receive their shot. I continue to encourage every eligible individual to get the vaccine or booster shot.” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon continued. “Thank you to our team in the Health Department for their efforts to make this happen.”

All residents ages 12 and up who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine are urged to make an appointment at one of the many clinics and pharmacies listed on the convenient online Vaccine Finder tool at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.

McMahon also announced a Moderna Booster Clinic will take place at The Oncenter this Tuesday, November 2nd and Thursday, November 4th from 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. The Clinic is done in partnership with Kinney Drugs. Registration is required.

Registration for Tuesday can be done HERE

Registration for Thursday can be done HERE