Onondaga County expecting fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is expecting fewer doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week. They are only expecting about 900 doses, which Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says is down from 3,600 the previous week.
McMahon says that’s all they’ll likely get from the state until next week. He says they just have enough for one-day clinic. That clinic will likely happen this Thursday, with registration opening Wednesday.
The county will host a clinic on Tuesday with vaccines from last week’s allotment.
