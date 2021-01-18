Onondaga County expecting fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is expecting fewer doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week. They are only expecting about 900 doses, which Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says is down from 3,600 the previous week.

.@OnondagaCounty Vaccine update. On Tuesday we will receive 900 doses from NYS for the Wednesday to Wednesday week). We will most likely have a 1 day clinic on Thursday 1/21. We will open these slots on Wednesday 1/20. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) January 18, 2021

McMahon says that’s all they’ll likely get from the state until next week. He says they just have enough for one-day clinic. That clinic will likely happen this Thursday, with registration opening Wednesday.

The county will host a clinic on Tuesday with vaccines from last week’s allotment.