Onondaga County finishes deadly weekend with 5 more COVID-19 deaths Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a weekend to forget in Onondaga County, as County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a total of 16 COVID-19 deaths over the past two days in Onondaga County.

On Sunday, it was announced that five more Onondaga County residents passed away from the virus, and another 400 tested positive. Sunday marked the third consecutive day 400 or more people in Onondaga County tested positive for COVID-19.

The important metric moving forward is the percentage of hospital beds available, and McMahon said on Twitter Sunday that Onondaga County’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations seems to be leveling off.

Looking at the positives in the data our Hospital number has leveled off. With 31 residents ready to discharge if our NYS DOH approves our Covid Facility plan these 31 residents will be able to be discharged by Wednesday. 30% of hospitalizations are Nursing home residents. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 13, 2020

In the Central New York region as a whole, about 24% of hospital beds are available, according to the New York State Health Department. If a region has fewer than 15% of their hospital beds available, they could be subject to an Orange Zone, which would come with more COVID-19 restrictions.

Also, for the first time since May, New York State had over 100 deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day, according to Sunday’s data. In total, 106 more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Saturday.

Local COVID-19 deaths announced Sunday:

Onondaga County – 5

Oneida County – 2

Cortland County – 1

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

Test Results Reported – 205,250

– 205,250 Positive Test Results – 10,194

– 10,194 Positivity – 4.96 %

– 4.96 % Patient Hospitalization – 5,410 (+51)

– 5,410 (+51) Patients Newly Admitted – 746

– 746 Number ICU – 1,009 (-20)

– 1,009 (-20) Number ICU with Intubation – 567 (+4)

– 567 (+4) Total Discharges – 91,366 (+619)

– 91,366 (+619) Deaths – 106

– 106 Total Deaths – 27,785

Hospital statistics for all ten regions across New York State:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg) Capital Region 253 0.02% 26% Central New York 328 0.04% 24% Finger Lakes 634 0.05% 25% Long Island 871 0.03% 19% Mid-Hudson 685 0.03% 26% Mohawk Valley 194 0.04% 24% New York City 1727 0.02% 19% North Country 52 0.01% 46% Southern Tier 146 0.02% 40% Western New York 520 0.04% 26% Statewide 5410 0.03% 22%

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 279 173 43% Central New York 290 197 33% Finger Lakes 403 268 47% Long Island 835 567 28% Mid-Hudson 741 385 49% Mohawk Valley 128 101 23% New York City 2341 1733 24% North Country 73 32 52% Southern Tier 129 84 33% Western New York 516 288 47% NYS TOTAL 5735 3828 34%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 775,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 7,888 170 Allegany 1,395 18 Broome 6,460 70 Cattaraugus 1,762 40 Cayuga 1,544 56 Chautauqua 2,323 52 Chemung 3,743 42 Chenango 868 33 Clinton 657 30 Columbia 1,204 16 Cortland 1,478 44 Delaware 512 12 Dutchess 9,146 170 Erie 33,009 520 Essex 373 5 Franklin 443 11 Fulton 825 24 Genesee 1,602 72 Greene 870 12 Hamilton 68 0 Herkimer 1,163 46 Jefferson 1,010 48 Lewis 567 15 Livingston 1,111 34 Madison 1,572 67 Monroe 23,203 650 Montgomery 766 18 Nassau 70,475 839 Niagara 5,906 184 NYC 355,052 3,378 Oneida 7,844 237 Onondaga 15,182 410 Ontario 2,053 58 Orange 19,536 206 Orleans 860 22 Oswego 2,389 54 Otsego 882 24 Putnam 3,743 66 Rensselaer 2,569 92 Rockland 23,991 142 Saratoga 3,366 68 Schenectady 3,668 81 Schoharie 326 20 Schuyler 383 4 Seneca 482 13 St. Lawrence 1,339 33 Steuben 2,408 45 Suffolk 74,367 1,086 Sullivan 2,455 20 Tioga 1,367 22 Tompkins 1,556 27 Ulster 4,327 76 Warren 754 8 Washington 574 25 Wayne 1,662 37 Westchester 58,837 593 Wyoming 883 43 Yates 362 6

The good news is that a COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to New York State.

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.