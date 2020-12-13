Onondaga County finishes deadly weekend with 5 more COVID-19 deaths Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a weekend to forget in Onondaga County, as County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a total of 16 COVID-19 deaths over the past two days in Onondaga County.
On Sunday, it was announced that five more Onondaga County residents passed away from the virus, and another 400 tested positive. Sunday marked the third consecutive day 400 or more people in Onondaga County tested positive for COVID-19.
The important metric moving forward is the percentage of hospital beds available, and McMahon said on Twitter Sunday that Onondaga County’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations seems to be leveling off.
In the Central New York region as a whole, about 24% of hospital beds are available, according to the New York State Health Department. If a region has fewer than 15% of their hospital beds available, they could be subject to an Orange Zone, which would come with more COVID-19 restrictions.
Also, for the first time since May, New York State had over 100 deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day, according to Sunday’s data. In total, 106 more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Saturday.
Local COVID-19 deaths announced Sunday:
- Onondaga County – 5
- Oneida County – 2
- Cortland County – 1
Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:
- Test Results Reported – 205,250
- Positive Test Results – 10,194
- Positivity – 4.96 %
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,410 (+51)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 746
- Number ICU – 1,009 (-20)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 567 (+4)
- Total Discharges – 91,366 (+619)
- Deaths – 106
- Total Deaths – 27,785
Hospital statistics for all ten regions across New York State:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)
|Capital Region
|253
|0.02%
|26%
|Central New York
|328
|0.04%
|24%
|Finger Lakes
|634
|0.05%
|25%
|Long Island
|871
|0.03%
|19%
|Mid-Hudson
|685
|0.03%
|26%
|Mohawk Valley
|194
|0.04%
|24%
|New York City
|1727
|0.02%
|19%
|North Country
|52
|0.01%
|46%
|Southern Tier
|146
|0.02%
|40%
|Western New York
|520
|0.04%
|26%
|Statewide
|5410
|0.03%
|22%
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|279
|173
|43%
|Central New York
|290
|197
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|403
|268
|47%
|Long Island
|835
|567
|28%
|Mid-Hudson
|741
|385
|49%
|Mohawk Valley
|128
|101
|23%
|New York City
|2341
|1733
|24%
|North Country
|73
|32
|52%
|Southern Tier
|129
|84
|33%
|Western New York
|516
|288
|47%
|NYS TOTAL
|5735
|3828
|34%
Since the pandemic began, there have been 775,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout New York State.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|7,888
|170
|Allegany
|1,395
|18
|Broome
|6,460
|70
|Cattaraugus
|1,762
|40
|Cayuga
|1,544
|56
|Chautauqua
|2,323
|52
|Chemung
|3,743
|42
|Chenango
|868
|33
|Clinton
|657
|30
|Columbia
|1,204
|16
|Cortland
|1,478
|44
|Delaware
|512
|12
|Dutchess
|9,146
|170
|Erie
|33,009
|520
|Essex
|373
|5
|Franklin
|443
|11
|Fulton
|825
|24
|Genesee
|1,602
|72
|Greene
|870
|12
|Hamilton
|68
|0
|Herkimer
|1,163
|46
|Jefferson
|1,010
|48
|Lewis
|567
|15
|Livingston
|1,111
|34
|Madison
|1,572
|67
|Monroe
|23,203
|650
|Montgomery
|766
|18
|Nassau
|70,475
|839
|Niagara
|5,906
|184
|NYC
|355,052
|3,378
|Oneida
|7,844
|237
|Onondaga
|15,182
|410
|Ontario
|2,053
|58
|Orange
|19,536
|206
|Orleans
|860
|22
|Oswego
|2,389
|54
|Otsego
|882
|24
|Putnam
|3,743
|66
|Rensselaer
|2,569
|92
|Rockland
|23,991
|142
|Saratoga
|3,366
|68
|Schenectady
|3,668
|81
|Schoharie
|326
|20
|Schuyler
|383
|4
|Seneca
|482
|13
|St. Lawrence
|1,339
|33
|Steuben
|2,408
|45
|Suffolk
|74,367
|1,086
|Sullivan
|2,455
|20
|Tioga
|1,367
|22
|Tompkins
|1,556
|27
|Ulster
|4,327
|76
|Warren
|754
|8
|Washington
|574
|25
|Wayne
|1,662
|37
|Westchester
|58,837
|593
|Wyoming
|883
|43
|Yates
|362
|6
The good news is that a COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to New York State.
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
