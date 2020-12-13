Onondaga County finishes deadly weekend with 5 more COVID-19 deaths Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a weekend to forget in Onondaga County, as County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a total of 16 COVID-19 deaths over the past two days in Onondaga County.

On Sunday, it was announced that five more Onondaga County residents passed away from the virus, and another 400 tested positive. Sunday marked the third consecutive day 400 or more people in Onondaga County tested positive for COVID-19. 

The important metric moving forward is the percentage of hospital beds available, and McMahon said on Twitter Sunday that Onondaga County’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations seems to be leveling off. 

In the Central New York region as a whole, about 24% of hospital beds are available, according to the New York State Health Department. If a region has fewer than 15% of their hospital beds available, they could be subject to an Orange Zone, which would come with more COVID-19 restrictions.

Also, for the first time since May, New York State had over 100 deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day, according to Sunday’s data. In total, 106 more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Saturday.

Local COVID-19 deaths announced Sunday:

  • Onondaga County – 5
  • Oneida County – 2
  • Cortland County – 1

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

  • Test Results Reported – 205,250
  • Positive Test Results – 10,194
  • Positivity – 4.96 %
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,410 (+51)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 746
  • Number ICU – 1,009 (-20)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 567 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 91,366 (+619)
  • Deaths – 106
  • Total Deaths – 27,785

Hospital statistics for all ten regions across New York State:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)
Capital Region2530.02%26%
Central New York3280.04%24%
Finger Lakes6340.05%25%
Long Island8710.03%19%
Mid-Hudson6850.03%26%
Mohawk Valley1940.04%24%
New York City17270.02%19%
North Country520.01%46%
Southern Tier1460.02%40%
Western New York5200.04%26%
Statewide54100.03%22%

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region27917343%
Central New York29019733%
Finger Lakes40326847%
Long Island83556728%
Mid-Hudson74138549%
Mohawk Valley12810123%
New York City2341173324%
North Country733252%
Southern Tier1298433%
Western New York51628847%
NYS TOTAL5735382834%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 775,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany7,888170
Allegany1,39518
Broome6,46070
Cattaraugus1,76240
Cayuga1,54456
Chautauqua2,32352
Chemung3,74342
Chenango86833
Clinton65730
Columbia1,20416
Cortland1,47844
Delaware51212
Dutchess9,146170
Erie33,009520
Essex3735
Franklin44311
Fulton82524
Genesee1,60272
Greene87012
Hamilton680
Herkimer1,16346
Jefferson1,01048
Lewis56715
Livingston1,11134
Madison1,57267
Monroe23,203650
Montgomery76618
Nassau70,475839
Niagara5,906184
NYC355,0523,378
Oneida7,844237
Onondaga15,182410
Ontario2,05358
Orange19,536206
Orleans86022
Oswego2,38954
Otsego88224
Putnam3,74366
Rensselaer2,56992
Rockland23,991142
Saratoga3,36668
Schenectady3,66881
Schoharie32620
Schuyler3834
Seneca48213
St. Lawrence1,33933
Steuben2,40845
Suffolk74,3671,086
Sullivan2,45520
Tioga1,36722
Tompkins1,55627
Ulster4,32776
Warren7548
Washington57425
Wayne1,66237
Westchester58,837593
Wyoming88343
Yates3626

The good news is that a COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to New York State.

For more local COVID-19 data, click here. 

