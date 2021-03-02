Onondaga County gets more doses for this week, but it’s not Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is already being shipped out across the nation but Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said he’s confirmed with the state that New York will get some of the one-dose vaccine but it might not be this week.

However, more Pfizer and Moderna shipments are on the way.

Onondaga County will receive a total of more 6,600, which is the most the county has ever received for one week. That shipment will be just for Onondaga County’s distribution point at the Oncenter and doesn’t include vaccines used at the state’s vaccine center at the fairgrounds or those distributed by pharmacies.

When Johnson & Johnson vaccines do arrive, Onondaga County will use that single-dose supply to vaccinate harder to reach people in the community.

“Depending on how they distribute it by region, even if we don’t get it ourselves, our region will see some of it. I hope we get some because that would be a very good tool for us to go to our homeless population, to go to homebound seniors. That one shot is where you want to use for your populations where you don’t know if you’re going to get heavy participation with a second shot,” said McMahon.

The county executive says the additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccine supply will help the county tackle the senior waiting list as well as get some restaurant workers vaccinated.

For more coronavirus news from Onondaga County, or view McMahon’s full briefing from Monday, click here.