(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has lost a woman in her 60s to COVID-19, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon.

It’s the county’s first death from COVID since late February. McMahon also tweeted that Onondaga has 125 new cases, and that hospitalizations have continued to decline. Friday saw 63 residents in the hospital with 11 of those patients in the ICU.

Since February 1, both daily cases and deaths have steadily declined. The daily caseload is down nearly 7% and deaths have been cut nearly in half. According to the CDC, deaths are down 41.67%.

All of this comes as nearly 73% of the total population of Onondaga County has been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We have made incredible progress in combatting the spread of COVID-19 and to help ensure we maintain this progress, we must utilize the tools we have at hand to keep ourselves safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “If you haven’t already taken advantage of the protection the vaccine offers, you should do so immediately. Whether it’s your first dose, your second, or your booster, the vaccine is widely available, free, and effective.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 137,734

– 137,734 Total Positive – 1,985

– 1,985 Percent Positive – 1.44%

– 1.44% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.63%

– 1.63% Patient Hospitalization – 1,631 (-88)

– 1,631 (-88) Patients Newly Admitted – 193

– 193 Patients in ICU – 275 (-23)

– 275 (-23) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 141 (-13)

– 141 (-13) Total Discharges – 286,629 (+235)

– 286,629 (+235) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 17

– 17 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,803

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,418

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,088,005

– 37,088,005 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 19,373

– 19,373 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 313,179

– 313,179 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.7%

– 91.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%

– 83.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%

– 85.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.8%

– 81.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.7%

– 71.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%

– 81.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.3%

– 73.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%

– 89.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Capital Region 3.23% 3.05% 3.09% Central New York 5.13% 4.85% 4.59% Finger Lakes 2.91% 2.70% 2.47% Long Island 1.75% 1.79% 1.68% Mid-Hudson 1.73% 1.70% 1.58% Mohawk Valley 2.99% 2.70% 2.61% New York City 1.21% 1.09% 1.04% North Country 5.20% 4.77% 4.56% Southern Tier 2.90% 2.83% 2.85% Western New York 3.18% 2.99% 2.86% Statewide 1.84% 1.71% 1.63%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Bronx 1.18% 0.79% 0.71% Kings 1.05% 0.96% 0.94% New York 1.31% 1.30% 1.28% Queens 1.31% 1.16% 1.07% Richmond 1.46% 1.29% 1.26%

Yesterday 1,985 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,910,248. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,057 39 Allegany 8,814 8 Broome 44,450 42 Cattaraugus 15,213 10 Cayuga 15,669 16 Chautauqua 23,366 12 Chemung 21,011 17 Chenango 9,157 5 Clinton 16,351 14 Columbia 9,894 2 Cortland 10,311 5 Delaware 7,573 7 Dutchess 63,276 20 Erie 206,061 108 Essex 5,471 3 Franklin 9,129 38 Fulton 12,293 10 Genesee 13,539 4 Greene 8,459 6 Hamilton 835 1 Herkimer 13,556 7 Jefferson 19,640 17 Lewis 6,097 2 Livingston 11,487 9 Madison 12,728 11 Monroe 149,464 47 Montgomery 11,678 6 Nassau 398,762 94 Niagara 47,283 22 NYC 2,274,664 701 Oneida 52,259 29 Onondaga 107,523 115 Ontario 19,523 14 Orange 105,429 23 Orleans 8,531 0 Oswego 25,082 32 Otsego 9,671 8 Putnam 23,329 9 Rensselaer 30,891 16 Rockland 91,237 16 Saratoga 45,222 47 Schenectady 32,400 26 Schoharie 4,912 3 Schuyler 3,388 4 Seneca 5,763 9 St. Lawrence 20,562 27 Steuben 19,559 12 Suffolk 422,994 83 Sullivan 18,204 10 Tioga 10,511 3 Tompkins 17,530 58 Ulster 30,896 22 Warren 13,309 16 Washington 11,870 10 Wayne 16,910 7 Westchester 246,915 95 Wyoming 8,230 3 Yates 3,310 5

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 110 68 61.8% 42 38.2% Central New York 55 34 61.8% 21 38.2% Finger Lakes 254 98 38.6% 156 61.4% Long Island 245 103 42.0% 142 58.0% Mid-Hudson 116 44 37.9% 72 62.1% Mohawk Valley 45 26 57.8% 19 42.2% New York City 576 232 40.3% 344 59.7% North Country 47 15 31.9% 32 68.1% Southern Tier 62 25 40.3% 37 59.7% Western New York 121 63 52.1% 58 47.9% Statewide 1,631 708 43.4% 923 56.6%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 17 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,803. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Broome 1 Clinton 1 Cortland 1 Erie 1 Greene 1 Kings 3 Livingston 1 Madison 1 New York 2 Niagara 1 Queens 1 St. Lawrence 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 759 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,030 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: