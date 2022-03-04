(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has lost a woman in her 60s to COVID-19, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon. 

It’s the county’s first death from COVID since late February. McMahon also tweeted that Onondaga has 125 new cases, and that hospitalizations have continued to decline. Friday saw 63 residents in the hospital with 11 of those patients in the ICU. 

Since February 1, both daily cases and deaths have steadily declined. The daily caseload is down nearly 7% and deaths have been cut nearly in half. According to the CDC, deaths are down 41.67%. 

All of this comes as nearly 73% of the total population of Onondaga County has been vaccinated. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.    

“We have made incredible progress in combatting the spread of COVID-19 and to help ensure we maintain this progress, we must utilize the tools we have at hand to keep ourselves safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “If you haven’t already taken advantage of the protection the vaccine offers, you should do so immediately. Whether it’s your first dose, your second, or your booster, the vaccine is widely available, free, and effective.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:    

  • Test Results Reported – 137,734
  • Total Positive – 1,985
  • Percent Positive – 1.44%  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  1.63%  
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,631 (-88)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 193
  • Patients in ICU – 275 (-23)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 141 (-13) 
  • Total Discharges  286,629 (+235)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 17
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,803  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,418   

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.    

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,088,005
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 19,373  
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 313,179
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  81.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6% 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

RegionTuesday, March 1, 2022Wednesday, March 2, 2022Thursday, March 3, 2022
Capital Region3.23%3.05%3.09%
Central New York5.13%4.85%4.59%
Finger Lakes2.91%2.70%2.47%
Long Island1.75%1.79%1.68%
Mid-Hudson1.73%1.70%1.58%
Mohawk Valley2.99%2.70%2.61%
New York City1.21%1.09%1.04%
North Country5.20%4.77%4.56%
Southern Tier2.90%2.83%2.85%
Western New York3.18%2.99%2.86%
Statewide1.84%1.71%1.63%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYCTuesday, March 1, 2022Wednesday, March 2, 2022Thursday, March 3, 2022
Bronx1.18%0.79%0.71%
Kings1.05%0.96%0.94%
New York1.31%1.30%1.28%
Queens1.31%1.16%1.07%
Richmond1.46%1.29%1.26%

Yesterday 1,985 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,910,248. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany 58,05739
Allegany 8,8148
Broome 44,45042
Cattaraugus 15,21310
Cayuga 15,66916
Chautauqua 23,36612
Chemung 21,01117
Chenango 9,1575
Clinton 16,35114
Columbia 9,8942
Cortland 10,3115
Delaware 7,5737
Dutchess 63,27620
Erie 206,061108
Essex 5,4713
Franklin 9,12938
Fulton 12,29310
Genesee 13,5394
Greene 8,4596
Hamilton 8351
Herkimer 13,5567
Jefferson 19,64017
Lewis 6,0972
Livingston 11,4879
Madison 12,72811
Monroe 149,46447
Montgomery 11,6786
Nassau 398,76294
Niagara 47,28322
NYC 2,274,664701
Oneida 52,25929
Onondaga 107,523115
Ontario 19,52314
Orange 105,42923
Orleans 8,5310
Oswego 25,08232
Otsego 9,6718
Putnam 23,3299
Rensselaer 30,89116
Rockland 91,23716
Saratoga 45,22247
Schenectady 32,40026
Schoharie 4,9123
Schuyler 3,3884
Seneca 5,7639
St. Lawrence 20,56227
Steuben 19,55912
Suffolk 422,99483
Sullivan 18,20410
Tioga 10,5113
Tompkins 17,53058
Ulster 30,89622
Warren 13,30916
Washington 11,87010
Wayne 16,9107
Westchester 246,91595
Wyoming 8,2303
Yates 3,3105

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1106861.8%4238.2%
Central New York553461.8%2138.2%
Finger Lakes2549838.6%15661.4%
Long Island24510342.0%14258.0%
Mid-Hudson1164437.9%7262.1%
Mohawk Valley452657.8%1942.2%
New York City57623240.3%34459.7%
North Country471531.9%3268.1%
Southern Tier622540.3%3759.7%
Western New York1216352.1%5847.9%
Statewide1,63170843.4%92356.6%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).    

Yesterday, 17 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,803. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Bronx1
Broome1
Clinton1
Cortland1
Erie1
Greene1
Kings3
Livingston1
Madison1
New York2
Niagara1
Queens1
St. Lawrence2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.    

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.    

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.    

Yesterday, 759 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,030 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

 
Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region965,830195883,339170  
Central New York646,321117597,730110  
Finger Lakes864,402216801,194248  
Long Island2,183,9924721,939,613701  
Mid-Hudson1,705,4985231,494,498591  
Mohawk Valley325,17472302,43382  
New York City8,012,227-1,1817,095,0723,706  
North Country304,02487275,27371  
Southern Tier439,58882402,48583  
Western New York954,768176877,085268  
Statewide16,401,82475914,668,7226,030  
       
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region457,4714362,867   
Central New York305,6163081,816   
Finger Lakes477,9434892,713   
Long Island1,115,9623,01018,518   
Mid-Hudson851,2491,97112,966   
Mohawk Valley163,0291991,159   
New York City2,901,6654,947153,536   
North Country143,7481371,000   
Southern Tier218,0142521,734   
Western New York519,8444953,606   
Statewide7,154,54112,244199,915   