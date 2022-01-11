Onondaga County has four COVID-19 pediatric hospitalizations as new case load dips below 1,000

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has 949 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon.

McMahon tweeted out the news Tuesday afternoon. He mentioned the two deaths were women in their 80s and 90s. 224 residents are in the hospital with 41% in intensive care. Of the patients in the ICU, McMahon says 67% are unvaccinated and 62% of the new 34 admissions are also unvaccinated.

Concern for pediatric cases of COVID-19 is on the rise. Here in Onondaga County, four of the 224 residents in the hospital are under the age of 18.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The data we are seeing on new infections offers a glimmer of hope that New Yorkers’ discipline in fighting the winter surge is paying off,” Governor Hochul said. “We are getting through this, but we must stay vigilant and not take our hard-won progress for granted. We know what works – make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask, and exercise caution in indoor public spaces so we can finally leave this pandemic in the past.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 261,620

– 261,620 Total Positive – 48,686

– 48,686 Percent Positive – 18.61%

– 18.61% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.91%

– 20.91% Patient Hospitalization – 12,540 (+518)

– 12,540 (+518) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,642

– 1,642 Patients in ICU – 1597 (+45)

– 1597 (+45) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 831 (+39)

– 831 (+39) Total Discharges – 245,667 (+1,020)

– 245,667 (+1,020) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 160

– 160 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,785



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 49,785 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 62,458



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 34,514,106

– 34,514,106 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 74,058

– 74,058 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 644,206

– 644,206 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.8%

– 89.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older w ith completed vaccine series – 81.0%

– 81.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.4%

– 83.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.8%

– 78.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.4%

– 70.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.5%

– 85.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Saturday, January 8, 2022 Sunday, January 9, 2022 Monday, January 10, 2022 Capital Region 219.87 232.57 242.13 Central New York 257.13 283.64 288.05 Finger Lakes 185.50 200.76 207.03 Long Island 406.80 414.38 402.63 Mid-Hudson 345.40 356.99 359.58 Mohawk Valley 185.95 204.38 210.47 New York City 470.23 482.12 487.21 North Country 152.04 167.52 182.90 Southern Tier 182.48 198.93 201.07 Western New York 239.91 254.10 251.29 Statewide 366.82 379.43 381.66

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, January 8, 2022 Sunday, January 9, 2022 Monday, January 10, 2022 Capital Region 19.55% 19.53% 19.48% Central New York 22.25% 21.97% 22.01% Finger Lakes 19.94% 19.94% 19.94% Long Island 25.95% 25.58% 25.14% Mid-Hudson 22.83% 22.59% 21.96% Mohawk Valley 17.52% 17.64% 17.53% New York City 21.15% 20.63% 20.15% North Country 16.58% 17.26% 17.62% Southern Tier 15.57% 15.44% 15.29% Western New York 22.56% 22.36% 22.71% Statewide 21.71% 21.30% 20.91%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, January 8, 2022 Sunday, January 9, 2022 Monday, January 10, 2022 Bronx 24.77% 24.00% 22.96% Kings 19.76% 19.24% 18.64% New York 16.58% 16.25% 16.20% Queens 23.89% 23.41% 22.99% Richmond 22.93% 22.44% 21.74%

Yesterday, 48,686 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,240,039. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 48,065 510 Allegany 7,455 56 Broome 37,726 282 Cattaraugus 12,456 46 Cayuga 13,057 111 Chautauqua 19,562 133 Chemung 17,111 138 Chenango 7,477 28 Clinton 11,771 116 Columbia 7,953 26 Cortland 8,262 42 Delaware 6,264 43 Dutchess 54,355 509 Erie 174,624 1,931 Essex 4,312 35 Franklin 7,203 42 Fulton 9,993 77 Genesee 11,410 107 Greene 6,986 40 Hamilton 719 8 Herkimer 11,280 60 Jefferson 15,223 191 Lewis 5,224 36 Livingston 9,463 69 Madison 10,299 122 Monroe 129,691 931 Montgomery 9,550 99 Nassau 357,439 3,407 Niagara 40,148 562 NYC 1,973,921 27,908 Oneida 44,063 304 Onondaga 85,964 989 Ontario 15,964 141 Orange 91,305 933 Orleans 7,159 49 Oswego 19,791 265 Otsego 7,636 71 Putnam 20,439 171 Rensselaer 25,022 315 Rockland 79,971 852 Saratoga 36,834 359 Schenectady 26,574 262 Schoharie 3,871 33 Schuyler 2,731 26 Seneca 4,473 35 St. Lawrence 16,554 122 Steuben 15,949 76 Suffolk 379,874 3,129 Sullivan 15,073 165 Tioga 8,603 52 Tompkins 13,502 70 Ulster 25,719 193 Warren 10,729 87 Washington 9,548 87 Wayne 13,782 125 Westchester 220,258 2,029 Wyoming 6,993 66 Yates 2,659 15

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 382 290 76% 92 24% Central New York 300 226 75% 74 25% Finger Lakes 689 433 63% 256 37% Long Island 2,245 1,416 63% 829 37% Mid-Hudson 1,385 877 63% 508 37% Mohawk Valley 154 104 68% 50 32% New York City 6,443 3,268 51% 3,175 49% North Country 101 74 73% 27 27% Southern Tier 219 128 58% 91 42% Western New York 622 422 68% 200 32% Statewide 12,540 7,238 58% 5,302 42%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 160 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,785. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 1 Bronx 12 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 7 Greene 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 30 Lewis 1 Manhattan 8 Monroe 4 Nassau 13 Niagara 3 Oneida 2 Onondaga 3 Ontario 2 Orange 7 Putnam 1 Queens 25 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 5 Rockland 3 Schenectady 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 13 Ulster 1 Washington 1 Wayne 2 Westchester 7

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 16,372 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,685 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 947,437 705 862,813 626 Central New York 633,270 452 584,573 283 Finger Lakes 844,985 695 779,627 548 Long Island 2,111,680 3,815 1,861,909 2,222 Mid-Hudson 1,652,139 2,455 1,439,603 1,978 Mohawk Valley 318,889 233 294,903 161 New York City 7,740,884 6,571 6,762,781 5,773 North Country 296,377 245 267,363 194 Southern Tier 430,112 310 392,535 271 Western New York 932,670 891 850,882 629 Statewide 15,908,443 16,372 14,096,989 12,685

