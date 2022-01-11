Onondaga County has four COVID-19 pediatric hospitalizations as new case load dips below 1,000

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has 949 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon. 

McMahon tweeted out the news Tuesday afternoon. He mentioned the two deaths were women in their 80s and 90s. 224 residents are in the hospital with 41% in intensive care. Of the patients in the ICU, McMahon says 67% are unvaccinated and 62% of the new 34 admissions are also unvaccinated. 

Concern for pediatric cases of COVID-19 is on the rise. Here in Onondaga County, four of the 224 residents in the hospital are under the age of 18. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The data we are seeing on new infections offers a glimmer of hope that New Yorkers’ discipline in fighting the winter surge is paying off,” Governor Hochul said. “We are getting through this, but we must stay vigilant and not take our hard-won progress for granted. We know what works – make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask, and exercise caution in indoor public spaces so we can finally leave this pandemic in the past.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 261,620
  • Total Positive – 48,686
  • Percent Positive – 18.61%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.91%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 12,540 (+518)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,642
  • Patients in ICU – 1597 (+45)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 831 (+39)
  • Total Discharges – 245,667 (+1,020)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 160
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,785

    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 62,458

    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 34,514,106
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 74,058
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 644,206
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.8% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.5% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionSaturday, January 8, 2022Sunday, January 9, 2022Monday, January 10, 2022
Capital Region219.87232.57242.13
Central New York257.13283.64288.05
Finger Lakes185.50200.76207.03
Long Island406.80414.38402.63
Mid-Hudson345.40356.99359.58
Mohawk Valley185.95204.38210.47
New York City470.23482.12487.21
North Country152.04167.52182.90
Southern Tier182.48198.93201.07
Western New York239.91254.10251.29
Statewide366.82379.43381.66

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Saturday, January 8, 2022Sunday, January 9, 2022Monday, January 10, 2022
Capital Region19.55%19.53%19.48%
Central New York22.25%21.97%22.01%
Finger Lakes19.94%19.94%19.94%
Long Island25.95%25.58%25.14%
Mid-Hudson22.83%22.59%21.96%
Mohawk Valley17.52%17.64%17.53%
New York City21.15%20.63%20.15%
North Country16.58%17.26%17.62%
Southern Tier15.57%15.44%15.29%
Western New York22.56%22.36%22.71%
Statewide21.71%21.30%20.91%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Saturday, January 8, 2022Sunday, January 9, 2022Monday, January 10, 2022
Bronx24.77%24.00%22.96%
Kings19.76%19.24%18.64%
New York16.58%16.25%16.20%
Queens23.89%23.41%22.99%
Richmond22.93%22.44%21.74%

Yesterday, 48,686 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,240,039. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany48,065510
Allegany7,45556
Broome37,726282
Cattaraugus12,45646
Cayuga13,057111
Chautauqua19,562133
Chemung17,111138
Chenango7,47728
Clinton11,771116
Columbia7,95326
Cortland8,26242
Delaware6,26443
Dutchess54,355509
Erie174,6241,931
Essex4,31235
Franklin7,20342
Fulton9,99377
Genesee11,410107
Greene6,98640
Hamilton7198
Herkimer11,28060
Jefferson15,223191
Lewis5,22436
Livingston9,46369
Madison10,299122
Monroe129,691931
Montgomery9,55099
Nassau357,4393,407
Niagara40,148562
NYC1,973,92127,908
Oneida44,063304
Onondaga85,964989
Ontario15,964141
Orange91,305933
Orleans7,15949
Oswego19,791265
Otsego7,63671
Putnam20,439171
Rensselaer25,022315
Rockland79,971852
Saratoga36,834359
Schenectady26,574262
Schoharie3,87133
Schuyler2,73126
Seneca4,47335
St. Lawrence16,554122
Steuben15,94976
Suffolk379,8743,129
Sullivan15,073165
Tioga8,60352
Tompkins13,50270
Ulster25,719193
Warren10,72987
Washington9,54887
Wayne13,782125
Westchester220,2582,029
Wyoming6,99366
Yates2,65915

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region38229076%9224%
Central New York30022675%7425%
Finger Lakes68943363%25637%
Long Island2,2451,41663%82937%
Mid-Hudson1,38587763%50837%
Mohawk Valley15410468%5032%
New York City6,4433,26851%3,17549%
North Country1017473%2727%
Southern Tier21912858%9142%
Western New York62242268%20032%
Statewide12,5407,23858%5,30242%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 160 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,785. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Albany1
Allegany1
Bronx12
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Dutchess1
Erie7
Greene1
Herkimer1
Kings30
Lewis1
Manhattan8
Monroe4
Nassau13
Niagara3
Oneida2
Onondaga3
Ontario2
Orange7
Putnam1
Queens25
Rensselaer1
Richmond5
Rockland3
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk13
Ulster1
Washington1
Wayne2
Westchester7

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 16,372 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,685 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region947,437705862,813626
Central New York633,270452584,573283
Finger Lakes844,985695779,627548
Long Island2,111,6803,8151,861,9092,222
Mid-Hudson1,652,1392,4551,439,6031,978
Mohawk Valley318,889233294,903161
New York City7,740,8846,5716,762,7815,773
North Country296,377245267,363194
Southern Tier430,112310392,535271
Western New York932,670891850,882629
Statewide15,908,44316,37214,096,98912,685

Booster/Additional Shots
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region388,1714,57524,160
Central New York246,4112,78717,077
Finger Lakes394,1754,20826,996
Long Island755,67710,06057,689
Mid-Hudson610,2488,62844,632
Mohawk Valley133,9809908,254
New York City1,886,26816,761137,468
North Country114,7801,2327,776
Southern Tier180,6051,64912,729
Western New York432,6974,01524,902
Statewide5,143,01254,905361,683

