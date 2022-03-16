(WSYR-TV) — For the first time in over a month, Onondaga County has over 200 new cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday, County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that there were 245 residents who tested positive with no new deaths. It’s the first time the county has had over 200 cases since it had 239 people test positive February 11. 90% of those cases are from individuals under the age of 59, McMahon says. He also tweeted that 50 residents are currently in the hospital with eight of those patients in the ICU.

Since students have been able to go to school without masks, many in the community have wondered how that has affected the caseload in schools. McMahon tweeted that asymptomatic testing in schools have tested 5742 students with a positivity rate of 0.72% from February 28 to March 11, 2022.

Wednesday’s caseload of 245 cases is the highest number for Onondaga County since it had 270 positive cases February 9, according to the CDC.