(WSYR-TV) — For the first time since August of 2021, Onondaga County has less than 50 new daily cases of COVID-19.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out Tuesday that only 49 people tested positive and there are only 187 active cases. It’s the first time the county has had 49 or fewer cases since August 10, 2021. McMahon added that 114 residents are in the hospital with 16 patients in the ICU.

And while there were no hospital deaths, the state has reported one nursing home death related to COVID-19.

McMahon has been pushing the state to provide metrics for school districts to start the process of unmasking students. With Tuesday’s data, he continued to battle cry to unmask in schools.

“With cases and hospitalizations drastically decreasing, and no metrics given for on-ramps or off-ramps (for mandates) from NYS, NYS needs to remove mandates. Let school districts work with their communities on masking,” McMahon tweeted.