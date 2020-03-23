Closings
Onondaga County Health Department investigating confirmed case of COVID-19 at Ascioti’s Market

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of coronavirus at Ascioti’s Market.

The confirmed case comes from an employee of the market, which is located on Milton Avenue in Solvay.

Members of the public who visited the market on Tuesday, March 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. may have been exposed.

All close contacts of the individual have been notified. Anyone who visited the market between 12:30 and 4 p.m. on the 17th should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing for the 14 days after visiting the store. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for futher guidance about testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency, call 911.

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta

Here are some ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
  • Stay home, especially if you are sick
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue away
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Be aware of misinformation and receive up-to-date information from the following:

