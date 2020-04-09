Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Onondaga County Health Department says seventh person has died from coronavirus in the county

Coronavirus
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department says a seventh person from the county has died from coronavirus. The person was identified as a male in his late 50s with underlying health conditions and was hospitalized.

Steps to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Simple steps everyone can take to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help “flatten the curve”
include:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay at home, especially when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Monitoring for Symptoms

Everyone should be monitoring themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or
difficulty breathing. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance
about testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911. If you have symptoms and do not have a doctor, call Upstate University Hospital’s Triage Line at 315.464.3979 and you will be advised about testing.

Stay informed about COVID-19

Be aware of false information circulating on the internet. Accurate and up-to-date information is
available from:

Onondaga County Health Department: ongov.net/health/coronavirus.html
New York State Department of Health: health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/
NYSDOH Coronavirus Hotline 1-888-364-3065
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

