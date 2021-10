ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department wants to hear from parents with 5 to 11-year-olds in their homes.

The health department specifically wants to assess demand for vaccinations among kids in that age group. Health officials also want to hear parent’s preferences for where and when vaccinations would be made available.

They’ve sent out a survey for you to share your thoughts. The survey is open now through Thursday, October 28, and can be found here.