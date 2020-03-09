Onondaga County Health Department urges international travelers to voluntary self-quarantine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an effort to keep the community safe, the Onondaga County Health Department is asking those who have traveled to countries with widespread, ongoing transmission of the coronavirus to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“In the event that there is a quarantine, what does that mean? Who do you have that can help you do these things? And if you don’t have people, we have an emergency management department that will help the public get the necessities as well,” said Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive.

The county Health Department says the voluntary self-quarantine period would consist of staying in your house or apartment.

Those who are under quarantine would need to take their temperature twice a day and practice the Centers for Disease Control concept of social distancing.

Other quarantine requirements include:

Avoid contact from others

Stay home from work or school if you’re feeling ill

Avoid public transportation

Do not attend community events and large gatherings

The Health Department also says quarantined individuals should have their own bedroom and bathroom, but if that’s not possible, rooms need to be thoroughly cleaned before anyone else uses it.

“You’re not only protecting yourself ’cause you are in this stage, at this point. You came from that country and you may have been exposed, unknowingly, and if you do have symptoms, you are the one who can get care but in the meantime protecting everybody else,” said Dr. Indu Gupta, Onondaga County Health Commissioner.

Onondaga County Health Commissioner, Dr. Gupta, runs through the requirements of quarantine.

In today's briefing, she's asking all who travel from countries with widespread #coronavirus to follow a 14-day quarantine when they return ‼️

I'll have more on @NewsChannel9 at 6:00. pic.twitter.com/MzH0Vz2hRz — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) March 9, 2020

If you do happen to experience symptoms, the Onondaga County Health Department is urging those to call their health provider first before making a trip to the doctor or emergency room.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has also pressed the federal administration to approve more labs for testing of the coronavirus throughout the state. One lab on the list, Upstate University Hospital.

Onondaga County agreed and stressed the need for expanding testing across the state. They say, the more tests the state can run, the better.

“We anticipate Upstate will be one, but from the standpoint, Upstate’s word is ‘upstate’ ’cause it’s the regional hospital, not just for Onondaga County but for all of our other counties who have yet to be impacted. So, it’d make perfect sense,” McMahon said.

While this approval is a good first step, the FDA must increase the testing capacity for the State and private labs, because the more tests we run, the more positive people we will find and the better we can control and contain the virus…There’s no excuse for them not to be authorizing existing labs to do the work. Governor Andrew Cuomo

For more information from the Onondaga County health department, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV