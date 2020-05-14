1  of  3
Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan Return to Racing: First live sporting event in months kicks off in the Carolinas

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Onondaga County Health Department warns of possible coronavirus exposure at local convenience store

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is alerting the public to a possible coronavirus exposure at a local convenience store.

An employee of Deb’s Convenience Mart, located at 2419 South Salina Street in Syracuse, has tested positive for coronavirus. Anyone who visited the store during the below dates and times may have been exposed:

  • Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Monday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The employee was wearing a face mask while they were working.

If you visited the store during these time periods, you should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing for 14 days after they visited the store. If symptoms do develop, stay home, and call your doctor for further guidance about testing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected