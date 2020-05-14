Onondaga County Health Department warns of possible coronavirus exposure at local convenience store

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is alerting the public to a possible coronavirus exposure at a local convenience store.

An employee of Deb’s Convenience Mart, located at 2419 South Salina Street in Syracuse, has tested positive for coronavirus. Anyone who visited the store during the below dates and times may have been exposed:

Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The employee was wearing a face mask while they were working.

If you visited the store during these time periods, you should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing for 14 days after they visited the store. If symptoms do develop, stay home, and call your doctor for further guidance about testing.