Onondaga County Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposures at local restaurants and bars

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is warning of potentional COVID-19 exposures at three restaurants and bars in the county. Anyone who may have visited the locations during the timeframes listed may have been exposed:

Tully’s Restaurant, 311 7th North Street, Liverpool

Sunday, September 13, 1 to 4 p.m.

Penny Pub, 320 Fayette Street, Syracuse

Thursday, September 17, 9:10 to 10:10 p.m.

Orbis Lounge, 134 East Genesee Street, Syracuse

Thursday, September 17, 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Health Department investigators are working to contact anyone who may have had close contact with those who are infected.

Those who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of potential exposure. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.