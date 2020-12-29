Onondaga County hospitals ‘holding up’ with COVID capacity, but needing staff to work extra hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has seen its COVID-19 caseload lighten the past few weeks after the Thanksgiving surge but December has proven to be the deadliest month of the pandemic.

From December 21 to December 28, 69 people lost their battle to the coronavirus. More people are also going into the ICU. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says despite the large number of people in the hospital, the county’s overall hospital infrastructure is holding up.

On the other hand, CEO of Upstate University Hospital, Dr. Robert Corona says they are above 90% capacity with some of their surgical beds now at 100%.

Caring for close to 170 COVID-19 patients in the last few days, Upstate has started to use tiered staffing. “We’re mandating nurses to stay, which means they have to stay beyond their shift, which is a terrible thing to do. So we’re pretty full. But the good news is Loretto started taking some of the post-acute nursing home patients that are COVID positive and are ready to be discharged but they have to be discharged to a special facility and Loretto has created that facility, so that’s some good news,” says Dr. Corona.

He also says these numbers will change once we reach herd immunity and predicts the average person will be able to get vaccinated in the spring.

