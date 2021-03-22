Onondaga County hosts vaccination clinic at Shoppingtown Mall

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The clinic started at 9 a.m. Monday and cars were lined up well beore then.

A spokesperson for the county says between Monday and Tuesday, the county will administer more than 2,400 COVID vaccinations at Shoppingtown alone.

A second clinic is being run by Wegman’s and Driver’s Village in Cicero and being held at the Driver’s Express location.

Shoppingtown is Onondaga County’s first drive-through vaccine clinic, so NewsChannel 9 asked the county’s commissioner of health what it takes to prepare for something like this.

“We will do our best to make sure that we respond to what is the eligibility. The larger clinics, the smaller clinics, we kind of change the way we can do the business. More needs we will do extended clinics, more drive-thrus if we need to. We want to put vaccine in people’s arms,” said Dr. Indu Gupta, Onondaga County Health Commissioner.