Onondaga County issues guidelines for Memorial Day weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Central New York prepares for Memorial Day weekend, the Onondaga County Health Department has issued guidelines for social distancing.

The County Health Department says people should do the following:

“Even though our region is in phase one of reopening, it is still important to help stop the spread of COVID-19. When deciding whether to visit with others, it is important to use your best judgment—now may not be the best time to host a party, but you may decide that it is time to finally visit with friends or family members you’ve been separated from. But try to stay away from those who may be at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease, such as the elderly and those who are immunocompromised or have underlying medical conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, or diabetes. If you do decide to visit your relatives, it is recommended to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Since people can spread the virus before they know they are sick, be sure to protect yourself and others by wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, frequent hand washing and/or use hand sanitizer, avoiding crowded areas, and consider meeting outdoors rather than in confined spaces.” Onondaga County Health Department.

The guidelines call for:

Gatherings of 10 people or less

Keeping distance from those most susceptible to the virus

Wear a mask

Keep six feet apart

Wash your hands

Avoid crowded areas

Meet outdoors instead of confined spaces

