Onondaga County loses 10 more residents to COVID-19, nearly 175 COVID-19 deaths in December

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 continues to take the lives of hundreds of people in New York State, but Onondaga County is currently in its deadliest stretch of the pandemic, as ten more deaths were announced by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon Sunday.

In the month of December alone, Onondaga County has lost 174 residents to the virus, making it by far the deadliest month for Onondaga County.

McMahon also announced 228 new cases of COVID-19 within Onondaga County Sunday, and the positivity rate from Saturday’s tests was 3.6%, which is well below the county’s average positive rate over the past seven days.

5 Hospital Male 86,84,80 and Female 95,77. We lost 5 residents in Nursing homes. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 27, 2020

As of Sunday, there are 324 Onondaga County residents in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Statewide, the COVID-19 positive rate from Saturday’s tests was 5.85%.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state also saw an increase of 299, and as of Sunday, 7,183 New Yorkers are in a hospital battling the virus. This is the most hospitalizations due to COVID-19 the state has seen since May 10.

Tragically, New York reported 115 more deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday.

Complete COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

Test Results Reported – 130,299

– 130,299 Tested Positive – 7,623

– 7,623 Percent Positive – 5.85%

– 5.85% Patient Hospitalization – 7,183 (+299)

– 7,183 (+299) Patients Newly Admitted – 757

– 757 Number ICU – 1,187 (+58)

– 1,187 (+58) Number ICU with Intubation – 687 (+49)

– 687 (+49) Total Discharges – 99,583 (+427)

– 99,583 (+427) Deaths – 115

– 115 Total Deaths – 29,511

The hospital bed capacity in the Central New York region declined by one percent Saturday. According to the New York State Health Department, about 24% of all hospital beds are available in the region. This is the lowest percentage of hospital beds available among all regions in New York State, but it still remains above the critical 15% threshold.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 7.63% 7.76% 7.95% Central New York 6.26% 6.11% 6.29% Finger Lakes 8.22% 8.12% 8.12% Long Island 6.45% 6.54% 6.56% Mid-Hudson 6.18% 6.10% 6.03% Mohawk Valley 8.74% 8.69% 8.84% New York City 4.46% 4.48% 4.64% North Country 6.14% 6.34% 6.51% Southern Tier 2.76% 2.94% 3.06% Western New York 6.01% 6.16% 6.15% Statewide 5.53% 5.55% 5.66% Courtesy: New York State Health Department

Since the pandemic began, there have been 922,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 10,629 140 Allegany 1,731 12 Broome 7,663 47 Cattaraugus 2,289 15 Cayuga 2,471 35 Chautauqua 3,175 13 Chemung 4,299 15 Chenango 1,108 6 Clinton 951 30 Columbia 1,512 18 Cortland 1,941 16 Delaware 649 13 Dutchess 11,427 161 Erie 39,486 303 Essex 523 8 Franklin 699 5 Fulton 1,214 12 Genesee 2,455 18 Greene 1,154 20 Hamilton 98 0 Herkimer 1,844 34 Jefferson 1,573 25 Lewis 818 19 Livingston 1,714 23 Madison 2,106 23 Monroe 31,459 382 Montgomery 1,213 19 Nassau 83,045 812 Niagara 7,798 79 NYC 407,264 2,842 Oneida 10,863 108 Onondaga 19,567 115 Ontario 2,933 34 Orange 22,342 129 Orleans 1,241 22 Oswego 3,139 46 Otsego 1,125 9 Putnam 4,516 38 Rensselaer 3,824 73 Rockland 26,570 137 Saratoga 4,993 125 Schenectady 5,360 112 Schoharie 507 14 Schuyler 491 1 Seneca 705 4 St. Lawrence 1,877 26 Steuben 3,159 20 Suffolk 90,142 885 Sullivan 2,932 21 Tioga 1,601 5 Tompkins 1,961 8 Ulster 5,380 52 Warren 1,049 9 Washington 749 9 Wayne 2,288 26 Westchester 66,837 432 Wyoming 1,236 15 Yates 450 3 Courtesy: New York State Health Department

For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.