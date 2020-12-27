Onondaga County loses 10 more residents to COVID-19, nearly 175 COVID-19 deaths in December

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 continues to take the lives of hundreds of people in New York State, but Onondaga County is currently in its deadliest stretch of the pandemic, as ten more deaths were announced by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon Sunday.

In the month of December alone, Onondaga County has lost 174 residents to the virus, making it by far the deadliest month for Onondaga County.

McMahon also announced 228 new cases of COVID-19 within Onondaga County Sunday, and the positivity rate from Saturday’s tests was 3.6%, which is well below the county’s average positive rate over the past seven days.

As of Sunday, there are 324 Onondaga County residents in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Statewide, the COVID-19 positive rate from Saturday’s tests was 5.85%. 

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state also saw an increase of 299, and as of Sunday, 7,183 New Yorkers are in a hospital battling the virus. This is the most hospitalizations due to COVID-19 the state has seen since May 10. 

Tragically, New York reported 115 more deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday.

Complete COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

  • Test Results Reported – 130,299
  • Tested Positive – 7,623
  • Percent Positive – 5.85%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,183 (+299)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 757
  • Number ICU – 1,187 (+58)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 687 (+49)
  • Total Discharges – 99,583 (+427)
  • Deaths – 115
  • Total Deaths – 29,511

The hospital bed capacity in the Central New York region declined by one percent Saturday. According to the New York State Health Department, about 24% of all hospital beds are available in the region. This is the lowest percentage of hospital beds available among all regions in New York State, but it still remains above the critical 15% threshold. 

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region7.63%7.76%7.95%
Central New York6.26%6.11%6.29%
Finger Lakes8.22%8.12%8.12%
Long Island6.45%6.54%6.56%
Mid-Hudson6.18%6.10%6.03%
Mohawk Valley8.74%8.69%8.84%
New York City4.46%4.48%4.64%
North Country6.14%6.34%6.51%
Southern Tier2.76%2.94%3.06%
Western New York6.01%6.16%6.15%
Statewide5.53%5.55%5.66%
Courtesy: New York State Health Department

Since the pandemic began, there have been 922,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany10,629140
Allegany1,73112
Broome7,66347
Cattaraugus2,28915
Cayuga2,47135
Chautauqua3,17513
Chemung4,29915
Chenango1,1086
Clinton95130
Columbia1,51218
Cortland1,94116
Delaware64913
Dutchess11,427161
Erie39,486303
Essex5238
Franklin6995
Fulton1,21412
Genesee2,45518
Greene1,15420
Hamilton980
Herkimer1,84434
Jefferson1,57325
Lewis81819
Livingston1,71423
Madison2,10623
Monroe31,459382
Montgomery1,21319
Nassau83,045812
Niagara7,79879
NYC407,2642,842
Oneida10,863108
Onondaga19,567115
Ontario2,93334
Orange22,342129
Orleans1,24122
Oswego3,13946
Otsego1,1259
Putnam4,51638
Rensselaer3,82473
Rockland26,570137
Saratoga4,993125
Schenectady5,360112
Schoharie50714
Schuyler4911
Seneca7054
St. Lawrence1,87726
Steuben3,15920
Suffolk90,142885
Sullivan2,93221
Tioga1,6015
Tompkins1,9618
Ulster5,38052
Warren1,0499
Washington7499
Wayne2,28826
Westchester66,837432
Wyoming1,23615
Yates4503
Courtesy: New York State Health Department

For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected