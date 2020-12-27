Onondaga County loses 10 more residents to COVID-19, nearly 175 COVID-19 deaths in December

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 continues to take the lives of hundreds of people in New York State, but Onondaga County is currently in its deadliest stretch of the pandemic, as ten more deaths were announced by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon Sunday.
In the month of December alone, Onondaga County has lost 174 residents to the virus, making it by far the deadliest month for Onondaga County.
McMahon also announced 228 new cases of COVID-19 within Onondaga County Sunday, and the positivity rate from Saturday’s tests was 3.6%, which is well below the county’s average positive rate over the past seven days.
As of Sunday, there are 324 Onondaga County residents in the hospital battling COVID-19.
Statewide, the COVID-19 positive rate from Saturday’s tests was 5.85%.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state also saw an increase of 299, and as of Sunday, 7,183 New Yorkers are in a hospital battling the virus. This is the most hospitalizations due to COVID-19 the state has seen since May 10.
Tragically, New York reported 115 more deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday.
Complete COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department Sunday:
- Test Results Reported – 130,299
- Tested Positive – 7,623
- Percent Positive – 5.85%
- Patient Hospitalization – 7,183 (+299)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 757
- Number ICU – 1,187 (+58)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 687 (+49)
- Total Discharges – 99,583 (+427)
- Deaths – 115
- Total Deaths – 29,511
The hospital bed capacity in the Central New York region declined by one percent Saturday. According to the New York State Health Department, about 24% of all hospital beds are available in the region. This is the lowest percentage of hospital beds available among all regions in New York State, but it still remains above the critical 15% threshold.
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|7.63%
|7.76%
|7.95%
|Central New York
|6.26%
|6.11%
|6.29%
|Finger Lakes
|8.22%
|8.12%
|8.12%
|Long Island
|6.45%
|6.54%
|6.56%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.18%
|6.10%
|6.03%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.74%
|8.69%
|8.84%
|New York City
|4.46%
|4.48%
|4.64%
|North Country
|6.14%
|6.34%
|6.51%
|Southern Tier
|2.76%
|2.94%
|3.06%
|Western New York
|6.01%
|6.16%
|6.15%
|Statewide
|5.53%
|5.55%
|5.66%
Since the pandemic began, there have been 922,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|10,629
|140
|Allegany
|1,731
|12
|Broome
|7,663
|47
|Cattaraugus
|2,289
|15
|Cayuga
|2,471
|35
|Chautauqua
|3,175
|13
|Chemung
|4,299
|15
|Chenango
|1,108
|6
|Clinton
|951
|30
|Columbia
|1,512
|18
|Cortland
|1,941
|16
|Delaware
|649
|13
|Dutchess
|11,427
|161
|Erie
|39,486
|303
|Essex
|523
|8
|Franklin
|699
|5
|Fulton
|1,214
|12
|Genesee
|2,455
|18
|Greene
|1,154
|20
|Hamilton
|98
|0
|Herkimer
|1,844
|34
|Jefferson
|1,573
|25
|Lewis
|818
|19
|Livingston
|1,714
|23
|Madison
|2,106
|23
|Monroe
|31,459
|382
|Montgomery
|1,213
|19
|Nassau
|83,045
|812
|Niagara
|7,798
|79
|NYC
|407,264
|2,842
|Oneida
|10,863
|108
|Onondaga
|19,567
|115
|Ontario
|2,933
|34
|Orange
|22,342
|129
|Orleans
|1,241
|22
|Oswego
|3,139
|46
|Otsego
|1,125
|9
|Putnam
|4,516
|38
|Rensselaer
|3,824
|73
|Rockland
|26,570
|137
|Saratoga
|4,993
|125
|Schenectady
|5,360
|112
|Schoharie
|507
|14
|Schuyler
|491
|1
|Seneca
|705
|4
|St. Lawrence
|1,877
|26
|Steuben
|3,159
|20
|Suffolk
|90,142
|885
|Sullivan
|2,932
|21
|Tioga
|1,601
|5
|Tompkins
|1,961
|8
|Ulster
|5,380
|52
|Warren
|1,049
|9
|Washington
|749
|9
|Wayne
|2,288
|26
|Westchester
|66,837
|432
|Wyoming
|1,236
|15
|Yates
|450
|3
For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Central New York couple celebrates 70 years of marriage Sunday
- BB gun found at Destiny USA following a fight Saturday night
- NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano wins Syracuse.com’s CNY Readers’ Choice Award for best local media personality
- Onondaga County loses 10 more residents to COVID-19, nearly 175 COVID-19 deaths in December
- Bills RB T.J. Yeldon tests positive for COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App