Onondaga County loses 12 more people to COVID-19, including a 35-year-old man

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-12) — It has already been a terrible month for Central New York regarding COVID-19, and over the past 24 hours, 12 more people passed away due to the virus in Onondaga County. 

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out the devastating news Saturday afternoon. 

Among the 12 people who passed away due to the virus over the past 24 hours is a 35-year-old man. This serves as a reminder that COVID-19 can take anyone’s life, and people have to abide by the guidelines in place in order to limit the spread of the virus. 

If there was any good news from McMahon’s tweets Saturday, it’s that the county’s positive rate has declined for the second consecutive week.

McMahon said the county’s average COVID-19 positive rate over the past seven days is 5.5%, which is down from 7.0% two weeks ago. McMahon also said hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are declining in Onondaga County, as well.

Statewide, the COVID-19 positive rate from Friday’s test results was 5.36%. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state also slightly declined Friday, but 6,884 New Yorkers are still in a hospital battling the virus. 

Tragically, 122 more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Friday.

COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department Saturday:

  • Test Results Reported – 201,442
  • Tested Positive – 10,806
  • Percent Positive – 5.36%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,884 (-66)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 855
  • Number ICU – 1,129 (-19)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 638 (+17)
  • Total Discharges – 99,156 (+806)
  • Deaths – 122
  • Total Deaths – 29,396

In the Central New York region, the hospital bed capacity remains intact. On Saturday, the state reported that about a quarter of the hospital beds in the region are still available. Central New York is currently tied with the Capital Region for the lowest percentage of hospital beds available, but both regions have more than 15% of their beds available. If a region has fewer than 15% of their hospital beds available, they could be subject to an Orange Zone by the State Health Department.  

COVID-19 positivity rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region7.48%7.63%7.76%
Central New York6.38%6.26%6.11%
Finger Lakes8.35%8.22%8.12%
Long Island6.41%6.45%6.54%
Mid-Hudson6.22%6.18%6.10%
Mohawk Valley8.71%8.74%8.69%
New York City4.34%4.46%4.48%
North Country5.86%6.14%6.34%
Southern Tier2.66%2.76%2.94%
Western New York6.33%6.01%6.16%
Statewide5.45%5.53%5.55%
Courtesy: New York State Health Department

Since the pandemic began, there have been 914,522 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany10,489215
Allegany1,71926
Broome7,61676
Cattaraugus2,27446
Cayuga2,43653
Chautauqua3,16262
Chemung4,28431
Chenango1,10228
Clinton92131
Columbia1,49424
Cortland1,92541
Delaware63613
Dutchess11,266146
Erie39,183331
Essex51517
Franklin69431
Fulton1,20227
Genesee2,43747
Greene1,13419
Hamilton981
Herkimer1,81046
Jefferson1,54828
Lewis79923
Livingston1,69141
Madison2,08324
Monroe31,077426
Montgomery1,19472
Nassau82,2331,134
Niagara7,719101
NYC404,4223,949
Oneida10,755155
Onondaga19,452297
Ontario2,89961
Orange22,213181
Orleans1,21939
Oswego3,09348
Otsego1,11623
Putnam4,47865
Rensselaer3,751106
Rockland26,433142
Saratoga4,868127
Schenectady5,248150
Schoharie49322
Schuyler49014
Seneca70124
St. Lawrence1,85136
Steuben3,13942
Suffolk89,2571,272
Sullivan2,91128
Tioga1,59621
Tompkins1,95332
Ulster5,32887
Warren1,04061
Washington74027
Wayne2,26243
Westchester66,405554
Wyoming1,22124
Yates44716
Courtesy: New York State Health Department

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

