Onondaga County loses 12 more people to COVID-19, including a 35-year-old man

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-12) — It has already been a terrible month for Central New York regarding COVID-19, and over the past 24 hours, 12 more people passed away due to the virus in Onondaga County.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out the devastating news Saturday afternoon.

A Devastating Holiday as we lost 12 neighbors. 9 in Hospital Males, 74,72, 64,35. Female 104, 99,91,74,74. We lost 3 neighbors in nursing homes. Please Pray for their families. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 26, 2020

Among the 12 people who passed away due to the virus over the past 24 hours is a 35-year-old man. This serves as a reminder that COVID-19 can take anyone’s life, and people have to abide by the guidelines in place in order to limit the spread of the virus.

If there was any good news from McMahon’s tweets Saturday, it’s that the county’s positive rate has declined for the second consecutive week.

McMahon said the county’s average COVID-19 positive rate over the past seven days is 5.5%, which is down from 7.0% two weeks ago. McMahon also said hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are declining in Onondaga County, as well.

Statewide, the COVID-19 positive rate from Friday’s test results was 5.36%. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state also slightly declined Friday, but 6,884 New Yorkers are still in a hospital battling the virus.

Tragically, 122 more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Friday.

COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department Saturday:

Test Results Reported – 201,442

– 201,442 Tested Positive – 10,806

– 10,806 Percent Positive – 5.36%

– 5.36% Patient Hospitalization – 6,884 (-66)

– 6,884 (-66) Patients Newly Admitted – 855

– 855 Number ICU – 1,129 (-19)

– 1,129 (-19) Number ICU with Intubation – 638 (+17)

– 638 (+17) Total Discharges – 99,156 (+806)

– 99,156 (+806) Deaths – 122

– 122 Total Deaths – 29,396

In the Central New York region, the hospital bed capacity remains intact. On Saturday, the state reported that about a quarter of the hospital beds in the region are still available. Central New York is currently tied with the Capital Region for the lowest percentage of hospital beds available, but both regions have more than 15% of their beds available. If a region has fewer than 15% of their hospital beds available, they could be subject to an Orange Zone by the State Health Department.

COVID-19 positivity rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 7.48% 7.63% 7.76% Central New York 6.38% 6.26% 6.11% Finger Lakes 8.35% 8.22% 8.12% Long Island 6.41% 6.45% 6.54% Mid-Hudson 6.22% 6.18% 6.10% Mohawk Valley 8.71% 8.74% 8.69% New York City 4.34% 4.46% 4.48% North Country 5.86% 6.14% 6.34% Southern Tier 2.66% 2.76% 2.94% Western New York 6.33% 6.01% 6.16% Statewide 5.45% 5.53% 5.55% Courtesy: New York State Health Department

Since the pandemic began, there have been 914,522 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 10,489 215 Allegany 1,719 26 Broome 7,616 76 Cattaraugus 2,274 46 Cayuga 2,436 53 Chautauqua 3,162 62 Chemung 4,284 31 Chenango 1,102 28 Clinton 921 31 Columbia 1,494 24 Cortland 1,925 41 Delaware 636 13 Dutchess 11,266 146 Erie 39,183 331 Essex 515 17 Franklin 694 31 Fulton 1,202 27 Genesee 2,437 47 Greene 1,134 19 Hamilton 98 1 Herkimer 1,810 46 Jefferson 1,548 28 Lewis 799 23 Livingston 1,691 41 Madison 2,083 24 Monroe 31,077 426 Montgomery 1,194 72 Nassau 82,233 1,134 Niagara 7,719 101 NYC 404,422 3,949 Oneida 10,755 155 Onondaga 19,452 297 Ontario 2,899 61 Orange 22,213 181 Orleans 1,219 39 Oswego 3,093 48 Otsego 1,116 23 Putnam 4,478 65 Rensselaer 3,751 106 Rockland 26,433 142 Saratoga 4,868 127 Schenectady 5,248 150 Schoharie 493 22 Schuyler 490 14 Seneca 701 24 St. Lawrence 1,851 36 Steuben 3,139 42 Suffolk 89,257 1,272 Sullivan 2,911 28 Tioga 1,596 21 Tompkins 1,953 32 Ulster 5,328 87 Warren 1,040 61 Washington 740 27 Wayne 2,262 43 Westchester 66,405 554 Wyoming 1,221 24 Yates 447 16 Courtesy: New York State Health Department

