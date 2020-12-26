Onondaga County loses 12 more people to COVID-19, including a 35-year-old man

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-12) — It has already been a terrible month for Central New York regarding COVID-19, and over the past 24 hours, 12 more people passed away due to the virus in Onondaga County.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out the devastating news Saturday afternoon.
Among the 12 people who passed away due to the virus over the past 24 hours is a 35-year-old man. This serves as a reminder that COVID-19 can take anyone’s life, and people have to abide by the guidelines in place in order to limit the spread of the virus.
If there was any good news from McMahon’s tweets Saturday, it’s that the county’s positive rate has declined for the second consecutive week.
McMahon said the county’s average COVID-19 positive rate over the past seven days is 5.5%, which is down from 7.0% two weeks ago. McMahon also said hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are declining in Onondaga County, as well.
Statewide, the COVID-19 positive rate from Friday’s test results was 5.36%. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state also slightly declined Friday, but 6,884 New Yorkers are still in a hospital battling the virus.
Tragically, 122 more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Friday.
COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department Saturday:
- Test Results Reported – 201,442
- Tested Positive – 10,806
- Percent Positive – 5.36%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,884 (-66)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 855
- Number ICU – 1,129 (-19)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 638 (+17)
- Total Discharges – 99,156 (+806)
- Deaths – 122
- Total Deaths – 29,396
In the Central New York region, the hospital bed capacity remains intact. On Saturday, the state reported that about a quarter of the hospital beds in the region are still available. Central New York is currently tied with the Capital Region for the lowest percentage of hospital beds available, but both regions have more than 15% of their beds available. If a region has fewer than 15% of their hospital beds available, they could be subject to an Orange Zone by the State Health Department.
COVID-19 positivity rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|7.48%
|7.63%
|7.76%
|Central New York
|6.38%
|6.26%
|6.11%
|Finger Lakes
|8.35%
|8.22%
|8.12%
|Long Island
|6.41%
|6.45%
|6.54%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.22%
|6.18%
|6.10%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.71%
|8.74%
|8.69%
|New York City
|4.34%
|4.46%
|4.48%
|North Country
|5.86%
|6.14%
|6.34%
|Southern Tier
|2.66%
|2.76%
|2.94%
|Western New York
|6.33%
|6.01%
|6.16%
|Statewide
|5.45%
|5.53%
|5.55%
Since the pandemic began, there have been 914,522 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|10,489
|215
|Allegany
|1,719
|26
|Broome
|7,616
|76
|Cattaraugus
|2,274
|46
|Cayuga
|2,436
|53
|Chautauqua
|3,162
|62
|Chemung
|4,284
|31
|Chenango
|1,102
|28
|Clinton
|921
|31
|Columbia
|1,494
|24
|Cortland
|1,925
|41
|Delaware
|636
|13
|Dutchess
|11,266
|146
|Erie
|39,183
|331
|Essex
|515
|17
|Franklin
|694
|31
|Fulton
|1,202
|27
|Genesee
|2,437
|47
|Greene
|1,134
|19
|Hamilton
|98
|1
|Herkimer
|1,810
|46
|Jefferson
|1,548
|28
|Lewis
|799
|23
|Livingston
|1,691
|41
|Madison
|2,083
|24
|Monroe
|31,077
|426
|Montgomery
|1,194
|72
|Nassau
|82,233
|1,134
|Niagara
|7,719
|101
|NYC
|404,422
|3,949
|Oneida
|10,755
|155
|Onondaga
|19,452
|297
|Ontario
|2,899
|61
|Orange
|22,213
|181
|Orleans
|1,219
|39
|Oswego
|3,093
|48
|Otsego
|1,116
|23
|Putnam
|4,478
|65
|Rensselaer
|3,751
|106
|Rockland
|26,433
|142
|Saratoga
|4,868
|127
|Schenectady
|5,248
|150
|Schoharie
|493
|22
|Schuyler
|490
|14
|Seneca
|701
|24
|St. Lawrence
|1,851
|36
|Steuben
|3,139
|42
|Suffolk
|89,257
|1,272
|Sullivan
|2,911
|28
|Tioga
|1,596
|21
|Tompkins
|1,953
|32
|Ulster
|5,328
|87
|Warren
|1,040
|61
|Washington
|740
|27
|Wayne
|2,262
|43
|Westchester
|66,405
|554
|Wyoming
|1,221
|24
|Yates
|447
|16
