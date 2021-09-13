Onondaga County loses 7 neighbors to COVID-19 since Friday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
onondaga county covid graphic

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the deaths of two more neighbors in the county on Friday, September 10. On Monday, he announced five additional deaths over the weekend.

The victims reported Friday were a man in his high 80s a man in this high 40s. The deaths announced on Monday included two men in their 60s and one woman in her 80s, as well as two nursing home deaths reported by New York State.

According to McMahon, there are currently 23 county residents in the ICU. Of those in the ICU, McMahon reports that 20 of them are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area