Onondaga County loses 7 neighbors to COVID-19 since Friday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the deaths of two more neighbors in the county on Friday, September 10. On Monday, he announced five additional deaths over the weekend.

The victims reported Friday were a man in his high 80s a man in this high 40s. The deaths announced on Monday included two men in their 60s and one woman in her 80s, as well as two nursing home deaths reported by New York State.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update Sat 164 new cases, Sun 238 new cases today 173 new cases. 66% of today's cases come from travel, household contacts and Highed ed. Hospitalizations are at 96 residents with 23 in the ICU. 20/23 are not vaccinated. 40 new admissions over last 3 — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 13, 2021

According to McMahon, there are currently 23 county residents in the ICU. Of those in the ICU, McMahon reports that 20 of them are unvaccinated.