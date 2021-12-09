Onondaga County man dies as positive COVID-19 cases see a slight uptick

(WSYR-TV) — A male Onondaga County resident in his 70s, with underlying conditions, passed away due to COVID-19, County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Thursday.

Positive cases slightly increased to 343 with 87% of those testing positive under the age of 59. 74% of ICU cases are from the unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, in the governor’s latest update Wednesday afternoon, she announced 40 new COVID-19 deaths in New York, 138,964 vaccine doses administered in the 24 hours prior statewide, and six more confirmed cases of omicron in New York City.

“Let us all continue to get vaccinated, get the booster shot, and encourage our family members and fellow New Yorkers to do the same,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We know the tools to limit the spread and prevent serious illness from the COVID-19 virus, let’s use them. The vaccine is safe, effective, and our best hope for moving past this pandemic. We will get through this together.”

The rest of Wednesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 230,412

– 230,412 Total Positive – 9,833

– 9,833 Percent Positive – 4.27%

– 4.27% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.75%

– 4.75% Patient Hospitalization – 3,489 (+88)

– 3,489 (+88) Patients Newly Admitted – 536

– 536 Patients in ICU – 633 (+2)

– 633 (+2) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 352 (+0)

– 352 (+0) Total Discharges – 218,409 (+427)

– 218,409 (+427) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 40

– 40 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,903 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 46,903 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,689 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 59,689 Total vaccine doses administered – 30,759,134

– 30,759,134 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 138,694

– 138,694 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 881,149

– 881,149 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.5%

– 86.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.8%

– 78.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.9%

– 91.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.2%

– 81.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.9%

– 74.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.4%

– 67.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.5%

– 79.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Sunday, December 5, 2021 Monday, December 6, 2021 Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Capital Region 70.43 71.74 69.37 Central New York 71.05 71.62 71.57 Finger Lakes 79.16 79.84 76.86 Long Island 55.11 58.25 59.66 Mid-Hudson 40.99 41.68 42.85 Mohawk Valley 83.34 83.87 85.25 New York City 24.44 25.69 26.99 North Country 77.91 76.48 75.35 Southern Tier 77.97 81.58 80.90 Western New York 88.58 86.75 82.47 Statewide 47.51 48.69 48.96

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: