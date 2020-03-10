Onondaga County officials encouraging residents to take precautions to prevent community spread of coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) While the cases of coronavirus continue to increase, Onondaga County officials are stressing the importance for everyone to do what they can to minimize risk. “This is all about doing everything we can so we don’t get a community spread,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

The Onondaga County Health Department advises anyone who’s traveled outside of the country to self-quarantine. Currently, there are 19 people in Onondaga County who have self-quarantined because of international travel.

The County is also urging anyone who is sick to stay at home. Symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to the flu. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call their primary care provider. They should not go to their doctor’s office or the emergency room.

Anyone needing 911 services who have symptoms or have traveled outside of the country should also make responders aware before they arrive.

McMahon advises businesses and families to create a plan of action. Businesses should be routinely cleaning common workspaces and can prepare with technology for employees to work from home if needed. Families should create a household plan of action. Check out CDC.gov for ways you and your family can prepare and tips for minimizing the risk and spread of coronavirus.

For more information from Onondaga County regarding the coronavirus visit OnGov.net and click on the Health Department link. You can also dial 2-1-1 to be connected with an expert.