Onondaga County: Possible COVID-19 exposure at local vision center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, the Onondaga County Health Department issued a press release warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 at the America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses located at 3401 Erie Blvd. East in DeWitt.

The Health Department is warning that people may have been exposed to the virus if they visited the store between the following days and times:

Monday 3/9 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday 3/10 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday 3/11 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Thursday 3/12 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta explained that, “All close contacts of the individual have been notified. Anyone who visited the America’s Best DeWitt store on the dates and times listed should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing for the 14 days after visiting the store. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.”

Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

The public needs to step up and protect not just themselves, but others in our community who are most vulnerable to getting severely ill. Simple steps everyone can take to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help “flatten the curve” include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay informed about COVID-19

Be aware of false information circulating on the internet. Accurate and up-to-date information is available from:

Onondaga County Health Department: ongov.net/health/coronavirus.html

New York State Department of Health: health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

