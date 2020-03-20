Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Onondaga County: Possible COVID-19 exposure at local vision center

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, the Onondaga County Health Department issued a press release warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 at the America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses located at 3401 Erie Blvd. East in DeWitt.

The Health Department is warning that people may have been exposed to the virus if they visited the store between the following days and times:

  • Monday 3/9 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday 3/10 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday 3/11 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday 3/12 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta explained that, “All close contacts of the individual have been notified. Anyone who visited the America’s Best DeWitt store on the dates and times listed should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing for the 14 days after visiting the store. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.”

Prevent the Spread of COVID-19
The public needs to step up and protect not just themselves, but others in our community who are most vulnerable to getting severely ill. Simple steps everyone can take to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help “flatten the curve” include:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

Stay informed about COVID-19
Be aware of false information circulating on the internet. Accurate and up-to-date information is available from:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected